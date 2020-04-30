Woman Documents Daughter's Home-makeover Project For Their Pups, Leaves Netizens Amused

Documenting the stages of the home construction, the mother shared the step-by-step makeover of the cozy home for pet dogs Ginger and Fergie on Twitter

A woman named Diane shared pictures of the customized home for dogs that her daughter designed for the pups during the lockdown and it has amused the internet. Documenting the stages of the home construction, the mother shared the step-by-step makeover of the cozy home for pet dogs Ginger and Fergie on Twitter. Basically, her daughter Kennedi was working on the remodelling project that turned out to be an “extreme home makeover” for the dogs. 

In the photos she posted online, Diane wrote that she was headed to inspect the project that her daughter had been enthusiastic about, a game room decoration. However, what she witnessed was a bonus room for the family’s pets as she saw the two guarding what it looked like the gate of the miniature home. Further narrating the procedure, Diane wrote that it all started with the carpet flooring removal that was planned to be transformed into a games room. Diane shared photos attached to each narrative.

Ready in 15 days

She then wrote, more construction antics followed as the woods were chipped and glued, and space was modified. On day 3, Diane explained, most of the frame looked complete as the dogs strolled and cuddled her daughter in the midst of her work dedication. By day 12th eventually, the flooring and the rooms were totally constructed and on April 28, the constructor shared the news with the pets who moved in. “15 days later, it’s complete and now I have to make the seat cover for the seat and Kennedi will hang pics inside”, Diane wrote. 

(Image credit: Twitter/ Immortan_Jel)

 

 

