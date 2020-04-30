Woman Documents Daughter's Home-makeover Project For Their Pups, Leaves Netizens Amused

A woman named Diane shared pictures of the customized home for dogs that her daughter designed for the pups during the lockdown and it has amused the internet. Documenting the stages of the home construction, the mother shared the step-by-step makeover of the cozy home for pet dogs Ginger and Fergie on Twitter. Basically, her daughter Kennedi was working on the remodelling project that turned out to be an “extreme home makeover” for the dogs.

I was going to sneak upstairs to see how Kennedi’s redecorating of her game room/bonus room was coming along but Ginger an Fergie were standing guard at the top of the stairs. pic.twitter.com/NGBfdZY6AV — iMDRW (@iMDRW) March 29, 2020

In the photos she posted online, Diane wrote that she was headed to inspect the project that her daughter had been enthusiastic about, a game room decoration. However, what she witnessed was a bonus room for the family’s pets as she saw the two guarding what it looked like the gate of the miniature home. Further narrating the procedure, Diane wrote that it all started with the carpet flooring removal that was planned to be transformed into a games room. Diane shared photos attached to each narrative.

Ready in 15 days

She then wrote, more construction antics followed as the woods were chipped and glued, and space was modified. On day 3, Diane explained, most of the frame looked complete as the dogs strolled and cuddled her daughter in the midst of her work dedication. By day 12th eventually, the flooring and the rooms were totally constructed and on April 28, the constructor shared the news with the pets who moved in. “15 days later, it’s complete and now I have to make the seat cover for the seat and Kennedi will hang pics inside”, Diane wrote.

Read: Dog Filled With Excitement After Meeting Its Best Friend After A Month; Watch

Read: International Guide Dog Day: Top 5 Breeds That Are Natural Guide Dogs; From Lab To Poodles

The current state of the floor in Kennedi’s game roo/bonus room. No more carpet. pic.twitter.com/HiOAmhZ1r0 — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 25, 2020

Day 3: Most of the frame is complete. 2/6 pic.twitter.com/N6VfCgyYmX — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 28, 2020

Day 6: Kennedi helped a bit...then she had to rest. 3/6 pic.twitter.com/CJBwOF3STC — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 28, 2020

Day 12: New floor for the whole room. 5/6 pic.twitter.com/1Ro64Uafmp — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 28, 2020

A ceiling light and a picture has been added to each house. Up next, we have to find a tiny couch for each. https://t.co/y6gO2MIsTd pic.twitter.com/vM8LJR8xjc — iMDRW (@iMDRW) April 29, 2020

Their tiny faces peeping out of their doorways. 😍 — Cat (@MzHelloKittyCat) April 29, 2020

Soo cute. I have a yorkie and her little face looks just like that. It's so hard to say no lol — Maybe: Jasmin (@jndplease) April 29, 2020

I can’t. The cute patrol. The — Aloysius Beezykins, I (@BeezHunny) March 29, 2020

Hilarious — Old Picture of Dorianna Gray (@blurbette) March 29, 2020

They are adorable! I miss the days when we had Yorkies. Yours are absolutely perfect. — Immortan_Jel (@Hikeeba) April 29, 2020

Read: What Is International Guide Dog Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Know More About Guide Dogs

Read: Bizarre! People In Spain Walk Fish In Bowl, Hen, Plastic Dog To Step Out Amid Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter/ Immortan_Jel)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.