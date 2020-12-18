UP Police Help Abandoned Boy Living With Pet Dog On Footpath, Netizens Laud 'great Work'

A 10-year-old homeless boy from Uttar Pradesh, who recently came into the limelight after a picture of him sleeping with his pet dog on a footpath went viral, has received help from local police. According to news agency ANI, the boy named Ankit, who has been allegedly abandoned by his mother, was located by the police on Thursday and is being provided with all the necessary help. The first thing that the police did after finding the boy was to provide him winter clothes and other essential items.

Police give him winter clothes

Muzzafarnagar Circle Officer (CO) Kuldeep Singh said on Thursday that the boy has been located by the police and is being taken care of. Singh further added that the police have started the process to admit Ankit in a school. The officer informed that a permanent place for the boy to stay is being looked into and he will be shifted there as soon as they find one. Singh said that the boy is currently staying with a woman in the Khala Par area.

Muzaffarnagar: Police come forward to help an abandoned boy living with his dog on the footpath



"We provided the boy with new winter clothes & other essential items. We're trying to get him admitted to MG Public School," says a police officer pic.twitter.com/8CaUibcRhj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2020

Ankit, while speaking to the press, revealed that his mother kicked him out of the house after his father went to prison. Ankit said that he has been living on the streets with his dog Danny, whom he found 20 days ago. Ankit works at a tea stall to earn money and said that he feeds milk and bread to his dog every day. Ankit said that he also sells carboards sometimes to earn money and buy food for his dog and himself.

Ankit's employer described him as a self-respecting boy who never takes anything for free. He said that Ankit's dog would follow him everywhere and always remains by his side. Ankit thanked the police for helping him and providing him with essential items including clothes. Netizens appreciated the "good effort" by Muzzafarnagar police as they posted appreciative messages on Twitter.

