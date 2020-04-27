Viral Video: The '#CUCchallenge' Takes Social Media By Storm; Watch Video

Quick links:
With the entire world coming to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people have been indulging in some extremely creative activities to keep themselves and others entertained, yet amused amid the COVID-19 lockdown. A group of stuntmen from France are one among the few who recently took the internet by storm with the '#CUCchallenge' by adhering to the norms of social distancing. Recently, a compiled video of several stunt artists getting punched and kicked, with all of them actually performing those stunts in the confines of their respective homes went viral.
In the two-minute-long video, there are multiple cuts wherein one of the stuntmen hits the camera, and the other gives the reaction to it. It created a visual as if they were beating one another in real life while everyone shot the videos separately from their homes. Later, a lot of people across the globe took up the viral challenge and shared their versions of the '#CUCchallenge' on social media.
Is it just me, or did anyone else want to see how this scene ended? pic.twitter.com/iSj5ZuGlpr— The Isolation Lordalorian (@LoR1975) April 22, 2020
This is the #ExtremeRules match that all wrestling fans need right now. Who's gonna do it?— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) April 22, 2020
Credit: campus.univers.cascades on Instagram. Go watch the full video! It's called the #CUCchallenge. pic.twitter.com/xXRNpurXDp
After sending clips to three different #CUCchallenge compilations I thought I’d see if they went together ok. The sound effects really tied it together 😂 #stunts pic.twitter.com/s0RiPrwfe4— Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) April 26, 2020
La Famillle 😂 #CUCchallenge #Love #Family #Sister #Cousin #TaeKwonDo #StayHome #HomePro #Fight #MartialArts #PowerRangers @GoPro @PowerRangers pic.twitter.com/aKsaqekzzr— Kévin Bonache (@kbonache) April 26, 2020
#CUCchallenge Кыйраттык, коруп койгула. pic.twitter.com/gXDvdGmPgZ— Мелисовский (@Melisovsky) April 25, 2020
Peleas de cuarentena. 🔥#quarantinefightchallenge🌎🇲🇽#CUCchallenge #CovidChallenge #Covid19#StayAtHome #fightcovid19 #United #SusanaDistancia pic.twitter.com/C9Hg0FFgLn— CRUZ (@Cristian_ycm) April 25, 2020
