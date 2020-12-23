Horses Steal Baby Stroller From Couple In Florida; 'video Of Crime' Leaves People Baffled

In a bizarre incident, a few horses stole a baby stroller from a couple in Florida, giving the netizens a laugh riot. American rock band Dikembe Dudes, took to their official Twitter handle and shared a thread, narrating the entire incident. The thread is full of images and videos that describes the incident in detail. The first part of the thread includes a screenshot and images of horses, walking away with the stroller. The second and third part of the thread shows the video of the crime that has been committed.

'True crime story of the year'

“My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH”, said the caption of the first part which includes a screenshot of the conversation. The screenshot says that the person had the ‘funniest wild horse experience’. “They blocked the trail and wouldn’t let anyone pass until a couple took their baby out of their stroller and gave it to them”, read the message. The receiver misconstrued it and thought the person sacrificed the baby and that is when the sender of the text clarifies that it is the stroller that has been sacrificed. Right next to it are the images of the horses carrying the stroller.

Read: Man Rescues Puppy Dragged Into A Pond By An Alligator, doesn't Drop His Cigar; WATCH

The next part of the thread shows the video of the horses carrying the stroller. The caption says, “Video of the crime”. The horses can be seen enjoying their time with the stroller as one can be seen rocking it while the other is peacefully looking at it. However, towards the end of the video, both move away from the stroller, leaving it behind.

My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH pic.twitter.com/6wNI8BgLNE — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 20, 2020

Video of the crime pic.twitter.com/EYsgJbQrhT — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 20, 2020

More bodycam footage from the scene of the crime, @AveryChase retrieving the keys from stroller for the victim pic.twitter.com/j7AgWrcxVx — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 22, 2020

Netizens react

Amused by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Let it be noted we DID manage to strong arm the stroller to the get that poor woman’s car keys out before nature fought back". Making a hilarious remark, another Twitter user wrote, "They are just horsing around". Tweeples have also Retweted the thread with their own captions. In the caption, one Twitter user wrote, "This is the true crime story of the year".

Read: Florida: Huge Alligator Spotted Coming Out Of A Storm Drain; Netizens Baffled

Heck I didn't know there are wild horses in Florida https://t.co/JA3aZvbMc8 — Ave Guenthner (@avesi) December 22, 2020

I guess that makes sense, what would a couple horses do with a baby? — Jeffrey Richman 🎄 (@jcrichman) December 20, 2020

Horse and carriage. All is world with the world. — a methodological Marxism ain't a prophetic Marxism (@beadsland) December 22, 2020

This looks like some Paynes Prairie shenanigans. Also, I apparently need to add stroller-stealing horses to my list of things to worry about on hikes because why not? https://t.co/QNKds5GCwv — Allison (@thebookwheel) December 22, 2020

Read: 'Newest Recruit': Florida Puppy Rescued From Jaws Of Alligator Honoured As ‘deputy Dog'

Also Read: Mick Jagger Buys A Lavish House At The Lakewood Ranch In Florida

(Image Credits: Twitter/@DikembeDudes)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.