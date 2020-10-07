NBA Finals: Twitter Map Reveals 42 States In The USA Are Rooting For LeBron’s Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their lead to 3-1 in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night after a 102-96 win in Game 4. With the Lakers now in touching distance of their first NBA championship since 2010, a Twitter map has revealed that the vast majority of fans in the USA are rooting for the Western Conference giants to clinch their 18th NBA championship. The study has revealed that a total of 42 states in the USA are keen on watching the Lakers win the NBA championship in comparison to the eight states that would prefer to see the Heat produce a dramatic turnaround in the late stages of the NBA Finals.

Lakers vs Heat Game 4: LeBron James, Anthony Davis dominate to extend Lakers' lead to 3-1 in NBA Finals

Frank Vogel's LA Lakers inched one step closer towards lifting the 2020 NBA championship following a victory against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers were made to pay for taking their foot off the gas in Game 3 as Jimmy Butler put in a sublime performance to help his side win their first game of the NBA Finals. However, LeBron James and the Lakers restored their two-game lead over the Heat on Tuesday night with a 102-96 win in Game 4 at the AdventHeatlh Arena.

Big-time moments from this trio. #LakersWin @KingJames: 28 pts, 12 reb, 8 ast@AntDavis23: 22 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast, 4 blk @CaldwellPope: 15 pts, 5 asthttps://t.co/SBNxxU2bTQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2020

The Lakers remain perfect when leading after 3 quarters this season.



56-0. pic.twitter.com/ZAIsHJwKDz — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 7, 2020

The Lakers duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis ensured that the Lakers were well on their way to winning their first NBA championship in a decade. LeBron finished Game 4 with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while Davis racked up 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the 42 minutes he was on the court. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler's 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists seemed to go in vain as the Lakers prevailed in Game 4.

Twitter Map shows 42 states are rooting for the Lakers to win the NBA Championship

According to a map by Betonline.ag, a total of 42 states are cheering for the Lakers in the NBA Finals, compared to just eight states supporting the Miami Heat. The map was created using over 100,000 geotagged tweets that were gathered over the past week, including Twitter hashtags such as #LakeShow, #LakersNation, #UnitedInBlack, and #HeatCulture. The Lakers will look to seal the series in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Image Credits - Lakers Twitter