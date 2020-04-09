'How Many Triangles Do You See?’: Here's The Answer To This Patience-testing Riddle

‘How many triangles do you see?’ is a personality test. It is a patience-testing game for many who like to test themselves. One can share this game with friends and family and also test them. The real puzzle here lies in the question itself. This game might just tell you who is the smartest in your circle. It is easy to play and you need no additional tools to solve the intimidating riddle.

‘How many triangles do you see?’ personality test is a simple riddle to solve. All you need to find out is the number of triangles in the riddle or the puzzle. It is evident that some might see one bigger triangle and certain smaller triangles, however, the lines can overlap within to form another triangle. Some of these triangles will definitely confuse the person.

Here is how to check one’s personality?

If one has enough patience, then they will count the triangles until the end. If one still gets the answer wrong and be impatient about it you know whats their personality! If anyone refuses to solve, the person simply doesn’t have any patience. Some people might even get angry at the right answer.

Check out this following picture for the riddle -‘How many triangles do you see?’

Image Credits: Namastest

Here are a few steps on how to engage more people in the ‘How many triangles do you see?’ riddle

Copy or save the above picture Share it on various social media accounts. Tag people to answer the riddle. If they answer, then share the game with them as well, which, will create a chain of such riddles. Share the riddle but not the answer. Only give them the puzzle answer when they have tried for two or three times.

Here are puzzle answers to the ‘How many triangles do you see?’ riddle that were mentioned above

Image Credits: Namastest

The answer to the puzzle is tricky. Maximum people might say 24, these people’s personality is practical and based on reasoning. If you look at the above picture, then there 24 triangles. However, if one counts the small signature next to the question then that’s the right answer. People who get 25 as the answer are ones who are observant.

