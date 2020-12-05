'Huge Blessing': Indian Man Living In Dubai Wins Over Rs 24 Crore On Raffle Lottery Ticket

An Indian Expat living in Dubai, George Jacobs, won over 24 crore Rupees as a part of the Big Ticket draw on December 3. Blessed with immense luck, the 51- year-old, lives in Dubai with his wife, daughter and son. According to reports by The Gulf News, Jacobs bought his ticket from the series 222 on November 30.

Indian man wins Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

The man who works as a sales manager for a medical equipment company said that he could not believe that he actually won the mega draw. Calling it surreal, he said that it will take some time to let the news sink in. The official website of The Big Ticket has a list of all the winners. Titled as, “12 MILLION SERIES 222 WINNERS LIST”, the list holds Jacobs name on the top, followed by Avinash Kumar K A, Siddique Abdul Kader. Names of the first six winners have been mentioned in the list. The second and the third position won an amount of 500,000 and 100,000 respectively.

(Image Credits: winners.bigticket.ae)

Recalling his experience, Jacob said that when he got the news that he had won, he was actually driving and he had to stop the car by the side. He said that this is the best piece of news that he has ever heard. As per the reports by The Gulf News, Jacobs plans to save the money for his kid’s future. His daughter is 24 years old and his son is currently studying in Grade 12. The tickets for the Big Ticket Draw can be purchased online. As per the reports on the official website, the next draw date is on January 3, 2021. This belongs to series 223.

