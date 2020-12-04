Himanshi Khurana Shares Video From Dubai, Says These Are 'forever Memories'

Himanshi Khurana is a model, singer, and actor who primarily works in Punjabi films. The actor is in a relationship with Asim Riaz and the two keep sharing cute pictures together on social media. Himanshi is currently in Dubai for work and has shared a glimpse of how she is spending time there. Read on to know what helped her get rid of her water phobia and what is she up to in Dubai.

Himanshi Khurana shares a video of herself from Dubai

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram posts keep her fans and followers updated about her life. The actor is currently in Dubai, working on her next project. She recently shared a video of herself from Aqua Fun Dubai, which is an inflatable water park. The inflatable water park is in the shape of 'I Love Dubai' and Himanshi can be seen having a gala time with one of her friends. The video shows her trying to get through water obstacles, falling in the water, running around the water park, and laughing away. She captioned the post, "Andddd.... We all fell down.... yeahhhhh.... these memories will last forever.... Thankyou @aquafunme for hosting me and giving these happy memories to me in Dubai... and somewhere it took away my phobia of water 😇 This is one of the best time ever 🙌 #waterpark #aquafundubai #aquafun" You can see the post here.

Himanshi Khurana's Birthday Celebration

Himanshi recently celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family on November 27. Her rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz was also present during the party and even posted a birthday wish for the actor-singer. Birthday girl Himanshi can be seen wearing a dark blue satin silk dress with sleek straight hair while Asim looked dapper in an all-black outfit. Her birthday was celebrated with fireworks to the countdown while her family cheered on the whole time. The rumoured couple has appeared in various songs together like Kalla Sohna Hai, sung by Neha Kakkar, Dil ko maine di kasam and Afsos karoge. You can see Himanshi's birthday photos and video here.

Happy birthday 🎂 @realhimanshi

On the finest singer & actors of panjabi industry , expression queen our own Squad beautiful bhabhi 😁😄 lots of love mam



This video is for all the lovers of #AsiManshi ❤️❤️❤️#AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhurana #AsiManshi #AsimSquad pic.twitter.com/oLyp2sYTmx — Sajjad 🏅👑 #AsimSquad (@Sajjad_Ssh) November 26, 2020

Image Credits: Himanshi Khurana Official Instagram Account

