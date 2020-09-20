Teen Shares Spooky Footage Of Ghostly Face Peeping Out Of Abandoned Mansion's Window

While on a hike, a woman stumbled across an incredible abandoned mansion. Fascinated, she recorded a short clip oblivious to the fact that her video had a ghostly detail. According to a report by The Sun, the woman was trekking when she discovered the abandoned mansion. The excited woman then recorded a video of her describing the majestic house and sent it to her daughter. However, her daughter soon noticed a head peeping from the mansion’s window.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok, she can be heard saying, "Look what I found. This is in Carmel. Someone told me it's the Murphy house. I don't know who the Murphys were but I don't think they've lived here for a while because it looks pretty deserted."

"It must have been gorgeous in its day. I could just imagine walking around here in some fancy dress. It's just amazing, it's just beautiful," she added. However, as she got closer to house, a face of what appears to be a child appeared in the top left-hand corner window. The woman, seemingly oblivious of what she has filmed, continued with her commentary.

'A doll to keep tourists away'

Ever since it surfaced on the internet, it has sent chills down the spine of many viewers. It was much later, that one person offered an explanation, saying it was a doll's head that was kept in the window to avoid trespassing and tourist intrusions. According to The Sun, a TikTok user called Emily said the house was actually deserted. She claimed that a doll's head was kept in the window to keep the tourists away. Her claims turned out to be true when a second video, where the camera is zoomed in on the figure in the window to clearly showed a mannequin head, was posted.

