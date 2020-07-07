Last Updated:

Human-sized Bat Scares Internet, Netizens Ask 'Is This Real?'

Human sized bat’s unbelievably large wingspans hung down the side of its humongous black body as it tugged its claws on a thin string in deep slumber.

A viral photograph of a “human-sized bat” shot by a Filipino named Sakundes in his backyard some years ago that has resurfaced and has taken the internet by storm has earned a huge reaction with respect to the bat's humongous size. Earlier shared on Twitter by a user AlexJoestar622, the image depicted a mammoth bat suspended upside down from a concrete roof at a rustic old home. Having gone viral, the shot had sent chills down the spine of many as users were left aghast at the nocturnal creature’s monstrous size. However, the reactions on the photo continue to pour in.

Understandably, the picture has disturbed the internet users amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is said to have spread from the bat species. As tall as a human child, the bat’s unbelievably large wingspans hung down the side of its humongous black body as it tugged its claws on a thin string and wrapped itself secure while in a deep slumber. A string of comments followed as several users were shaken by the bat's appearance.

In the comments thread, users posted photos of Harpy eagle and Shoebill taking the horror a notch up. A user even compared the sight of the man-like bat with the likeness of some character straight out of the movie Ghoul. Some denied it was even real. “Just imagine this bat waking up and flying straight at you I'd leave the country,” a commenter said, petrified.  

Netizens terrified

The mega-bat, as some users pointed out, was shot following the principles of a camera trick called “forced perspective photography” that made the creature look far more massive than its actual size. Although particularly similar to the size of a dog or a child, these bats have a wingspan of 5.58 feet but the users said that the mammal looked larger in the photo. The species of bat shown in the image known as a “Golden-Crowned Flying Fox” (Acerodon Jubatus), stunned the users as its skin shined black. In other hilarious reactions, users said that "these bats are vegetarian and consume mostly fruits that’s what they want us to think. Next thing you know you’re up in the air being taken to the cave". Some users thought the bat was "adorable" while others shared photos of "cutie-patootie HOOFED creatures" besides the bat.

