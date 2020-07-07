Human-sized Bat Scares Internet, Netizens Ask 'Is This Real?'

A viral photograph of a “human-sized bat” shot by a Filipino named Sakundes in his backyard some years ago that has resurfaced and has taken the internet by storm has earned a huge reaction with respect to the bat's humongous size. Earlier shared on Twitter by a user AlexJoestar622, the image depicted a mammoth bat suspended upside down from a concrete roof at a rustic old home. Having gone viral, the shot had sent chills down the spine of many as users were left aghast at the nocturnal creature’s monstrous size. However, the reactions on the photo continue to pour in.

Understandably, the picture has disturbed the internet users amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is said to have spread from the bat species. As tall as a human child, the bat’s unbelievably large wingspans hung down the side of its humongous black body as it tugged its claws on a thin string and wrapped itself secure while in a deep slumber. A string of comments followed as several users were shaken by the bat's appearance.

In the comments thread, users posted photos of Harpy eagle and Shoebill taking the horror a notch up. A user even compared the sight of the man-like bat with the likeness of some character straight out of the movie Ghoul. Some denied it was even real. “Just imagine this bat waking up and flying straight at you I'd leave the country,” a commenter said, petrified.

Remember when I told y'all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about pic.twitter.com/nTVIMzidbC — Alex is v sad and emo but will be okay (@AlexJoestar622) June 24, 2020

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dialogue From 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Makes Netizens Emotional

Read: China Hawks New Battle Tanks; Netizens Say 'you Too Should Not Trust Chinese Products'

Netizens terrified

The mega-bat, as some users pointed out, was shot following the principles of a camera trick called “forced perspective photography” that made the creature look far more massive than its actual size. Although particularly similar to the size of a dog or a child, these bats have a wingspan of 5.58 feet but the users said that the mammal looked larger in the photo. The species of bat shown in the image known as a “Golden-Crowned Flying Fox” (Acerodon Jubatus), stunned the users as its skin shined black. In other hilarious reactions, users said that "these bats are vegetarian and consume mostly fruits that’s what they want us to think. Next thing you know you’re up in the air being taken to the cave". Some users thought the bat was "adorable" while others shared photos of "cutie-patootie HOOFED creatures" besides the bat.

Aside from the largest bat, the Phillipines also has one of the tiniest, most cutie-patootie HOOFED creatures on the planet.

And it has freaking FANGS, dear lord!

Ladies & gentlefolks, let me introduce to you the Philippine MOUSE-DEER (which is neither a mouse nor a deer): pic.twitter.com/5Yg6pa0pSQ — Grammantic (@grammantic) June 26, 2020

Heya, from the Philippines here. I can confirm this, they have a huuuuuge wingspan but the bodies are not really that big, more or less like the same body as a medium (bit smaller) sized dog. And yeah they only eat fruits, guavas most particularly. They're really gentle too. — inbox ghost. (@louistenantIV) June 25, 2020

There are smaller ones hanging around trees and sometimes under roof eaves of some houses back in the provinces, these bigger ones hang around taller trees (but we rarely see them), at least the ones near our old house but last time I saw one in person was almost five years ago. — inbox ghost. (@louistenantIV) June 25, 2020

Same energy here. The harpy eagle literally looks like a person in a bird costume. pic.twitter.com/1F1adk0PHk — Koi No Yokan (@AfiqahIenash) June 25, 2020

Lemme introduce you to the shoebill pic.twitter.com/u6p6ffR5Q1 — Widow Jones (@widow__jones) June 25, 2020

HELL NO pic.twitter.com/bsoIytBYGR — souli ও killua day 🤍 (@cherkillia) June 25, 2020

They also have coconut crabs: pic.twitter.com/f9zy2jPOIG — Be El Em Bobcat (@BobcatRobin) June 25, 2020

yall the 5.58 ft means like this. not the bats height itself pic.twitter.com/AV3hgAW3VB — maria 👶🏻🍅🧚🏻‍♀️🌛 (@_moontaeilnct) June 25, 2020

they are mostly all wings... their bodys are bigger then a small dog... they only weigh from 0.7–1.2 kilograms (1.5–2.6 lb).



they are just fruit eating skypuppers! pic.twitter.com/RyyZqCE1hd — MischiefMaker4Loki🔥🐍⚡️☀ (@MiskifMakr4Loki) June 25, 2020

this bat is taller than me and im both horrified and impressed in equal measure — CaptainTypho (@CaptainTypho13) June 25, 2020

Let me clear things up for a bit



1. It's a 6 year-old human-sized or like about that of a small dog (check the replies)

2. 5.58 is the wingspan, not it's height

3. I apologise for using "human-sized." It was how it was referred to me for a very long time and I believed it+ — Alex is criene bc of songs☔ (@AlexJoestar622) June 26, 2020

Holy hell I would be terrified if I saw one of those irl. Don't get me wrong... I love bats, this is just so wild a concept that it's not registering in my brain and I'd be convinced I was seeing a demon or smthn — 🐲 Ver 🐲selling KPOP albums (@mochnessie) June 25, 2020

He looks polite.. I want 2 hug him — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 (@YamiDoku__Piers) June 25, 2020

The idea scared me at first, but now that I think about it I'd probably have a fruit basket ready for them just in case — Laura ✿ ᵇᴵᵐ (@lauraherseIf) June 25, 2020

Read: Playful Gibbon Bullies Tiger Cubs In Hilarious Video, Netizens Say 'playing With Fire'

Read: Could 2020 Get Any Less Weirder?' Moan Netizens As '#Bubonicplague' Trends On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.