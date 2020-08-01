Hummingbird Nests At Risky Place In Arizona National Park, Netizens Worried

The Petrified Forest National Park in northeast Arizona shared an image of Hummingbirds’ nest on social media that left netizens worried about the birds. The national park, which is home to about 258 bird species, shared the photograph of a nest build on an electrical cord plugged into a wall socket.

The national park said in its social media post that Hummingbirds build soft, elastic cup-shaped nests that stretch as the young grow. It further added that the mother hummingbird weaves together plant material, fur, and spider web to bind their nests and anchor them to the foundation.

“Broad-tailed Hummingbird (Selasphorus platycercus) will often reuse the same nest, including this precarious one near an outlet,” the park said.

Netizens worried

A Twitter user wondered if the cord kept the eggs warm before they hatched and Petrified Forest National Park replied to it saying it was an “interesting thought” and could be possible. Some social media users even expressed concern about the location of the nest and hoped the birds don’t stick their beaks into the socket.

“We love our hummers! They are daily entertainment in the summer!” commented a user.

The park later updated on July 31 that the nest has fallen apart, but they found a new spot in a tree. According to the Petrified Forest National Park website, the park provides habitat important to both resident and migratory bird species. It says that the park’s rich cottonwood/willow riparian corridor along the Rio Puerco, thousands of acres of grassland and shrubland, juniper woodlands on mesa tops, and small areas of urban habitat provide for the needs of 258 bird species.

