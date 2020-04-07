The Debate
Video Of Hummingbirds Splashing In Birdbath Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

What’s Viral

A video of a charm of hummingbirds was captured sitting together and splashing in a birdbath, flying to and fro from time to time, leaving netizens impressed.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hummingbirds splashing around in a birdbath captured, netizens in awe

In a recent video that has been doing rounds on the internet, a group of hummingbirds is seen sitting together. The group of hummingbirds, usually known as a 'charm', were seen sitting in a birdbath. The birds seem to be spending a gala time besides each other as they splash and jump around in the water pool. 

Charm of hummingbirds

The 27-second-long video was uploaded by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter account. In the video, a charm of hummingbirds can be seen sitting in a birdbath together and pecking at the water. The birds splash and jump around in the water, suddenly flying away and then coming back to sit and splash in the birdbath. The playful sight of the hummingbirds jumping around each other is winning the hearts of people all around the world. Susanta Nanda also mentioned that the video of the adorable little hummingbirds belongs to Brussels. The IFS officer also expresses his belief that the territorial quality of the hummingbirds can be applied to human life as well.

Read: Video Of A Cat Being Chased By A Rat Leaves Netizens In Splits

Read: Video: Leopards Spotted 'chilling' At Deolali Air Force Station As Humans Stay At Home

Netizens impressed

Since posted, the video on Twitter has collected over 830 likes and has been retweeted by more than 180 people. Netizens were left in awe after witnessing the beautiful sight of the little hummingbirds, playfully splashing around in a birdbath. People showered the tweet with a good deal of comments. 

Read: Viral Video Shows Man's Creative Tennis Style, Impressed Netizens Call It 'new Wimbledon'

Read: Video: Lion Roams Freely In Gir As Humans Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
