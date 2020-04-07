Video Of Hummingbirds Splashing In Birdbath Leaves Netizens Mesmerized

In a recent video that has been doing rounds on the internet, a group of hummingbirds is seen sitting together. The group of hummingbirds, usually known as a 'charm', were seen sitting in a birdbath. The birds seem to be spending a gala time besides each other as they splash and jump around in the water pool.

Charm of hummingbirds

The 27-second-long video was uploaded by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, on his official Twitter account. In the video, a charm of hummingbirds can be seen sitting in a birdbath together and pecking at the water. The birds splash and jump around in the water, suddenly flying away and then coming back to sit and splash in the birdbath. The playful sight of the hummingbirds jumping around each other is winning the hearts of people all around the world. Susanta Nanda also mentioned that the video of the adorable little hummingbirds belongs to Brussels. The IFS officer also expresses his belief that the territorial quality of the hummingbirds can be applied to human life as well.

It’s a Charm👍

A group of hummingbirds is called a charm & that is what u see here. Splashing in the birdbath. Treat to our eyes.



Known for being territorial, they concede space when the resource at their disposal is in excess. Lesson for us???? pic.twitter.com/utGCTY8Hqc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2020

Netizens impressed

Since posted, the video on Twitter has collected over 830 likes and has been retweeted by more than 180 people. Netizens were left in awe after witnessing the beautiful sight of the little hummingbirds, playfully splashing around in a birdbath. People showered the tweet with a good deal of comments.

Thank you, these kind of scenes are impossible to get but for you n your fellow IFS colleagues. You all are really helping us to learn a lot about our Forest n animal kingdoms. — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) April 7, 2020

@susantananda3 serenity at it's best 😍 it's lovely to see birds like this 😊 — Priyanka Tanwar Rajput (at home) (@Priyanka02020) April 7, 2020

Just cute they have better sense than us — YesIamcommunal (@Iamcommunalyes) April 7, 2020

it's a rarety to see so many of them together 👌👌 — HarMan (@HPSNatt) April 7, 2020

