Huntsman Spider Found Crawling Inside Headset After Man Felt Ticklish, Netizens Terrified

In a horrifying moment, an Australian man found a huge huntsman spider resting comfortably inside his noise-cancelling headphones. A plumber named Olly Hurst was left aghast after he felt ticklish in his ears and removed his headset to find a gigantic creepy-crawly snuggled in the interior of ear padding on the headset. The footage, originally shared by ABC Perth and also shared across several other platforms has left the Internet unnerved at the spine chilling incident.

In the nearly 28 second footage, Olly at first can be seen approaching his yellow and black headset that he presumably tossed away on the ground after he felt the strange sensation. After a little while, the dubious man can be seen fiddling with his set inspecting it back to front. In a strange discovery, Olly found a mega-sized insect also renowned as giant crab spider tucked in the headset. The Australian man can be seen standing frozen on-site with his headset, although he stayed calm and did not scream or run. The Tarantulas, not sensing threat remained motionless as its hairy bodily structure clung to the device and did not scuttle out. The creature had camouflaged its long legs in the dent beside the padding.

Perth man, Olly Hurst, finds a huntsman in his earphones after noticing something tickling his ear. 😂💕🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/Pq5vPDEetM — 🇦🇺 @Emma Down Under 🇬🇧 (@emm_downunder) October 14, 2020

Insect predator terrifies internet

While the tarantulas are extremely scary to watch, they often notoriously enter locomotives, hide behind sun visors or settle on the dashboard as many incidents in Australia have been reported. These insect predators,however, are harmless to humans. “Just sent a tiny money spider flying off my neck on a high-speed launch felt a tickle and my spider tactics took over. I have lived in NZ for 10 years but I'm still plagued by creepy crawly major overreactions,” a commenter wrote, sharing experience. “OMG, some of them look a bit hairier than that if it's got more than 2 legs, it's gotta go,” another said. “I am amazed that you didn't have a heart attack when you saw what had been tickling your ear,” one other said. Facebook's original footage was swarmed by users that were left affright at the incident.

EWWWW — Ann McGregor (@AnnMcGr04849387) October 14, 2020

Oh come on. Look at this face. Don't tell me that's not cute. It's cute. pic.twitter.com/y3f4IsL4tJ — 🇦🇺 @Emma Down Under 🇬🇧 (@emm_downunder) October 14, 2020

Why????? These are things that I do not need to see! 😱 — KB 🇦🇺 (@chardycatt) October 14, 2020

You're an Aussie. You should be immune to this. 😂 — 🇦🇺 @Emma Down Under 🇬🇧 (@emm_downunder) October 14, 2020

it was very kind to just "tickle" to get out — ccrask (@ccrask) October 14, 2020

You don't want to come to my house then. 😂😂😂 — 🇦🇺 @Emma Down Under 🇬🇧 (@emm_downunder) October 14, 2020

A fine specimen ☝🏻☝🏻👍🏼👍🏼 — Shawn (@Shawn22637129) October 14, 2020

