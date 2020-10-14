Chicago Woman Completes Bar Exam While In Labour, Netizens Applaud The 'champion'

An Illinois woman has become an internet sensation for taking the bar exam in the middle of her labour and is being hailed as a "champion". As per reports, a recent graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, Brianna Hill was well aware of the fact that she would be pregnant during the crucial exam. However, she was not expecting such coinciding timing of both the events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to CNN, Hill said that she had expected to be only 28 weeks pregnant while taking the bar exam. However, she added, that the exam got delayed until October due to the pandemic and by this time she was going to be 38 weeks. Hill said, “ joked about taking the test from my hospital bed. Lesson learned!"

Brianna Hill’s story has not only broken the internet by several netizens admitted that it is “unbelievable”. The bar exam is already a tiresome activity and its remote version includes four 90-minute sections spread out over the span of two days. While talking to the same media outlet, Hill said that exam is proctored in such a manner that candidate has to sit in front of the computer for the entire time to ensure there is no cheating. But reportedly 30 minutes into the test, Hill said she “felt something”.

All around CONGRATS to Brianna Hill '14 who not only completed the Illinois State Bar exam, but also welcomed her beautiful son into the world in the process! Read more about her memorable experience in the article below. #TransyProud #PioneerSuccess pic.twitter.com/Ci8tq8hH0k — Transylvania Alumni (@TransyAlumni) October 12, 2020

How did Brianna Hill manage to finish the exam?

Even though Hill “felt something” 30 minutes into her bar exam, she couldn’t leave midway and therefore, finished the first section while hoping that her water didn’t break. However, while talking to the media outlet, she said, “As soon as I stood up when I finished, I knew my water had broken.”

However, despite the remarkable timing, Hill gathered herself up and delivered her baby before getting back to start the second section. She said that she took the break, cleaned herself and then called husband, midwife, mother. Admitting that the situation had made her panic and she cried but sat down for the second part as her midwife said Hill had time before she was required to reach the hospital.

As per reports, Hill then reached the hospital in the evening around 5:30 PM and her baby boy arrived after 10 PM. She said that the entire time, she and her husband were talking about how they wanted Hill to finish the exam along with nurses and the midwife. She said, “There just wasn't another option in my mind.”

Therefore, the next day, Hill was provided a secluded room with a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the door so that she can complete the remaining two sections. Even though Hill has caught massive attraction with her “commendable” will power, she expressed her gratitude towards the “support system” around her. The results of the exam are still not out but reportedly Hill has a job lined up.

Congrats JD & new mom Brianna Hill on the birth of her baby & completing the bar. We’re extremely impressed by how committed & resilient Ms. Hill was, and we’re deeply troubled the inflexibility of the exam left her no other options! #BarExam #Barpocalypse https://t.co/2B6prC2AlT — National Disabled Law Students Association (@NatDLSA) October 10, 2020

Yes, congratulations new mom! I’m sorry this hell state gave you no option but to soldier through. You shouldn’t have had to do that. Lovely baby! — Liz Dinsmore (@Dinsmore_Legal) October 11, 2020

This woman is such a champion.



However, this is barbaric:



Her water broke during Pt 1 of the exam. “I had already asked for an accommodation to get up and go to the bathroom because I was 38 weeks pregnant, and they said I'd get flagged for cheating.” https://t.co/grNa938RGy — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) October 11, 2020

Motherhood gets celebrated on one day a year. The rest of the time we and our kids are on our own at best, fighting with a boot on our neck the rest of the time. https://t.co/V4waL3AL28 — Julianna Forlano (@JuliannaForlano) October 11, 2020

