IPhone 12 Memes: Netizens React By Saying It Is 'Just Like IPhone 5'; Have A Look

Apple has finally unveiled its incredible range of iPhones which includes the much-awaited iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. The new iPhone 12 is one of the best phones that mobile photographers have been waiting for, as it consists of a Night Mode and a larger Aperture (f/ 2.0 Aperture). So, the iPhone 12 camera will now enable more light to be captured in a single shot. With so many cool features, the iPhone 12 series smartphone has been launched in the market and fans have started reacting to it. Many people have started sharing iPhone 12 memes which are quite hilarious. Therefore, here is a list of all iPhone 12 memes that are amusing netizens.

iPhone 12 Memes

iPhone 12 Memes on similarity with iPhone 5

iPhone 12? More like iPhone 5+7 for me pic.twitter.com/tuOgo8XxDF — Raba (@Rabarabaska) October 14, 2020

Steve Jobs must be turning in his grave. iPhone 12 lookin real suspect pic.twitter.com/eueq97rV9x — Saul Ponce (@datfoosaul) October 14, 2020

Why would someone buy an iphone 12 which looks just like an iphone 5?😂😂😂 #Apple #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/fSJWnCnzCm — David Charway (@davidcharway_) October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 Memes on the slowdown

iPhone 12 coming out soon, slow down pic.twitter.com/uIaOZUN4bp — leatherhead (@L3ATHERHEAD) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12 Memes on the Box

iPhone 12 doesn’t have ( headphone jack, charger ,headphone) tomorrow no phone just the box with apple 🍎 #AppleEvent #iPhone pic.twitter.com/jwc2ic0oIP — Haji Malik Iqbal (@HajiMalikIqbal) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12 Memes on the price

*Xbox Series X, iPhone 12, and the PS5 all release within 2 weeks of each other*



My bank account: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZIH9sBH4Qu — Bushra (@BushraHashmi__) October 14, 2020

me thinking about the price of iphone 12 pic.twitter.com/4dd7JL4PVz — . (@ftnnrfrzn) October 14, 2020

Le Apple : After removing the earphone and charger from iphone 12 box and still selling them for Kidney price. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/3Pd4MWk66Y — Aditya (@curunavirus) October 14, 2020

Apple iPhone 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max Specifications and features

Display - 6.1" & 6.7 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP Rear

Front Camera -: 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 17hr & 20hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Apple ProRAW

Body - Stainless Steel

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Storage - 128/ 256/ 512 GB Storage

Apple iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone12 Pro Specifications and features

Display - 5.4" & 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Processor - A14 Bionic Chip

Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear

Front Camera - 12 MP Front

Battery Life - 15hr & 17hr Video Playback

Protection - IP68

Body - Aluminium Body

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

iPhone 12 prices

The newly launched iPhone 12 series smartphone has been unveiled in a vivid price range for Apple fans. Below is a list of all the newly launched iPhone 12 models and their Indian prices, have a look.

iPhone 12 price - Rs. 79,900

iPhone 12 mini price- Rs. 69,900

iPhone 12 Pro price- Rs. 119,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max price- Rs. 129,900

Promo Image ~ Apple Twitter

