IPhone 12 Memes: Netizens React By Saying It Is 'Just Like IPhone 5'; Have A Look

Apple has finally unveiled its incredible range of iPhones which includes the much-awaited iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. The new iPhone 12 is one of the best phones that mobile photographers have been waiting for, as it consists of a Night Mode and a larger Aperture (f/ 2.0 Aperture). So, the iPhone 12 camera will now enable more light to be captured in a single shot. With so many cool features, the iPhone 12 series smartphone has been launched in the market and fans have started reacting to it. Many people have started sharing iPhone 12 memes which are quite hilarious. Therefore, here is a list of all iPhone 12 memes that are amusing netizens.
iPhone 12? More like iPhone 5+7 for me pic.twitter.com/tuOgo8XxDF— Raba (@Rabarabaska) October 14, 2020
Steve Jobs must be turning in his grave. iPhone 12 lookin real suspect pic.twitter.com/eueq97rV9x— Saul Ponce (@datfoosaul) October 14, 2020
Why would someone buy an iphone 12 which looks just like an iphone 5?😂😂😂 #Apple #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/fSJWnCnzCm— David Charway (@davidcharway_) October 13, 2020
iPhone 12 coming out soon, slow down pic.twitter.com/uIaOZUN4bp— leatherhead (@L3ATHERHEAD) October 14, 2020
iPhone 12 doesn’t have ( headphone jack, charger ,headphone) tomorrow no phone just the box with apple 🍎 #AppleEvent #iPhone pic.twitter.com/jwc2ic0oIP— Haji Malik Iqbal (@HajiMalikIqbal) October 14, 2020
*Xbox Series X, iPhone 12, and the PS5 all release within 2 weeks of each other*— Bushra (@BushraHashmi__) October 14, 2020
My bank account: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZIH9sBH4Qu
me thinking about the price of iphone 12 pic.twitter.com/4dd7JL4PVz— . (@ftnnrfrzn) October 14, 2020
Le Apple : After removing the earphone and charger from iphone 12 box and still selling them for Kidney price. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/3Pd4MWk66Y— Aditya (@curunavirus) October 14, 2020
The newly launched iPhone 12 series smartphone has been unveiled in a vivid price range for Apple fans. Below is a list of all the newly launched iPhone 12 models and their Indian prices, have a look.
