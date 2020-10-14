Last Updated:

IPhone 12 Memes: Netizens React By Saying It Is 'Just Like IPhone 5'; Have A Look

iPhone 12 series smartphones have been launched and netizens have started sharing memes already. Have a look at what netizens have to say about the new iPhones.

iphone 12

Apple has finally unveiled its incredible range of iPhones which includes the much-awaited iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. The new iPhone 12 is one of the best phones that mobile photographers have been waiting for, as it consists of a Night Mode and a larger Aperture (f/ 2.0 Aperture). So, the iPhone 12 camera will now enable more light to be captured in a single shot. With so many cool features, the iPhone 12 series smartphone has been launched in the market and fans have started reacting to it. Many people have started sharing iPhone 12 memes which are quite hilarious. Therefore, here is a list of all iPhone 12 memes that are amusing netizens.

iPhone 12 Memes

iPhone 12 Memes on similarity with iPhone 5

iPhone 12 Memes on the slowdown 

iPhone 12 Memes on the Box 

iPhone 12 Memes on the price 

Apple iPhone 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max Specifications and features 

  • Display - 6.1" & 6.7 Super Retina XDR OLED Display 
  • Processor - A14 Bionic Chip 
  • Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP Rear
  • Front Camera -: 12 MP Front 
  • Battery Life - 17hr & 20hr Video Playback 
  • Protection - IP68 
  • Apple ProRAW 
  • Body - Stainless Steel 
  • RAM - 6 GB RAM 
  • Storage - 128/ 256/ 512 GB Storage

Apple iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone12 Pro Specifications and features 

  • Display - 5.4" & 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED Display 
  • Processor - A14 Bionic Chip 
  • Rear Camera - 12 MP + 12MP Rear 
  • Front Camera - 12 MP Front 
  • Battery Life - 15hr & 17hr Video Playback 
  • Protection - IP68 
  • Body - Aluminium Body 
  • RAM - 4 GB RAM 
  • Storage - 64/ 128/ 256 GB Storage

iPhone 12 prices

The newly launched iPhone 12 series smartphone has been unveiled in a vivid price range for Apple fans. Below is a list of all the newly launched iPhone 12 models and their Indian prices, have a look.

  • iPhone 12 price - Rs. 79,900 
  • iPhone 12 mini price- Rs. 69,900 
  • iPhone 12 Pro price- Rs. 119,900 
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max price- Rs. 129,900

