Sand Artist Attempts World Record With 'biggest Mask' And Two Santa Clause; See Pic

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 3D sculpture at Puri Beach, Odisha, in a bid to spread awareness about coronavirus and celebrate Christmas. While taking to Twitter on December 25, Pattnaik said that he attempted a new world record by creating a giant 3D sand art of Santa Claus with a mask. He created two Santa Clauses holding a mask and giving the message “Use Mask, Stay safe” to the world this Christmas.

The internationally acclaimed sand artist is attempting to enter the Limca Book of World Records again. Pattnaik created the sand art which is 120 ft long and 50ft widespread over 6000 sq ft at Puri Beach. According to local media reports, about 20 students of his sand art school joined hands to finish the amazing sculpture within 12 hours.

Attempted for another record on 3D SandArt. World’s biggest #Mask with Santa Clauses on 3d SandArt with message #UseMaskStaySafe This is 120ft long and 50ft wide has created on 6000 Sqft area to create awareness on #Covid19 , at Puri beach in india . pic.twitter.com/DGxiQCcdsn — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2020

Since shared, Pattnaik’s post has received hundreds of likes and comments. While some users simple wrote, “wonderful,” others said, “hats off to your talent...u should have mentioned the quote too....Save trees save the environment”. One user wrote, “what a great "Man" you are sir, always bang on the target”. Another added, “Beautpiece of work...also one more. Add, Don’t cut trees in the name of Christmas”.

Marvelous job — Salim (@Salim63380092) December 25, 2020

Sudarshan Ji's art is always a treat to watch. Watching him live creating these should be a wonderful experience. — Jayanth S Vasisht (@jayanthsv) December 25, 2020

Excellent — Chowkidar meena matta (@MattaMeena) December 25, 2020

Sir this is wonderful ❤️

Just curious to know how much time does it took you? — Nikesh kumar Mehta (@nikesh2108) December 25, 2020

Christmas amid Pandemic

Meanwhile, as coronavirus continues to spread across the nation, several states have announced curfews and new restrictions. The measures on mass prayers have come as a disappointment for the Christian community. Several churches around the country had also made arrangements for one member from each local family to attend the Christmas mass so as to avoid large gatherings in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several churches also cancelled the mass after a new variant of the virus found in the UK caused worldwide alarm. Most churches have advanced midnight mass prayers to Christmas eve while some churches have made arrangements to allow people to attend the mass prayer online. India has recorded 23,068 new cases, 24,661 recoveries, and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally to 1,01,46,846. Meanwhile, 97,17,834 people have recovered.

