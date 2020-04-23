I Have Cities But No Houses | Answer Of The Riddle With A Logical Explanation

During the current Coronavirus lockdown, the best way to get in touch with friends and family is through calls, messages and social media. A lot of people are sharing updates related to the Coronavirus situation around them over social media. A lot of people are also challenging their friends and loved ones for puzzles or riddles on WhatsApp and other social media during this time.

These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for many during this lockdown. Several puzzles and riddles are going viral and people are interested in solving them. Among many other puzzles and riddles, I have cities but no houses riddle is going viral on social media. Several people are trying to solve the riddle. However, many are still wondering if their answer is correct or not. Here is the I have cities but no houses answer with a logical explanation.

I have cities but no houses riddle

During the lockdown, many riddles and puzzles are going viral. One such riddle is I have cities but no houses riddle. Here is the I have cities but no houses full riddle. I Have Cities but no Houses. I Have Mountains but no Trees. I Have Water but no Fish. What Am I?

I have cities but no houses answer

The answer to I have cities but no houses riddle is a Map.

The riddle goes as, "I Have Cities but no Houses. I Have Mountains but no Trees. I Have Water but no Fish. What Am I?". If you look carefully, there are two kinds of things in I have cities but no houses riddle. Some things can be usually found on a map, while others are not usually seen on a map. All the things in the riddle which are referred to as 'I have' are mentioned in a regular map. Therefore the correct answer to I have cities but no houses riddle is a map.

