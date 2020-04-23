I Speak Without A Mouth - A Riddle That Will Test Your Creative Thinking

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has extended the lockdown to May 3, 2020. Many are now feeling anxious and bored, as they have had to stay indoors for a long time. However, some people have found a new way to cope with the lockdown. Many people are sharing and solving puzzles/riddles during the lockdown, which helps them stay sharp and keeps them occupied during their excess free time at home. Here is the 'I speak without a mouth' riddle that is currently trending on Whatsapp and social media.

I speak without a mouth riddle

The riddle is, "I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no-body, but I come alive with the wind. What am I?" Like many other riddles, this riddle tests your creative thinking and overall wit. The answer to the riddle is a simple one world answer, but you need to think creatively if you want to solve this riddle. If you want to verify your answer or are unable to solve the riddle, then look for the correct answer down below.

I speak without a mouth riddle answer

The answer to the above riddle is, "An echo." An echo is a reflection of your own voice. Which is why an echo can 'speak without a mouth and hear without ears'. However, an echo is only heard when the wind conditions are optimal, so it 'comes alive with the wind'. This simple riddle can be solved by anyone with some creative thinking.

There are hundreds of riddles like this one that are currently trending on social media and Whatsapp. If you have nothing to do during the lockdown, try solving riddles/puzzles like this one. Solving riddles will help you sharpen your wits and keep busy during self-quarantine.

