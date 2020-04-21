What Is Always Coming But Never Arrives? Solve This Riddle To Test Your Creative Thinking

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a countrywide lockdown. Almost everyone is cooped up inside their homes in self-isolation. While this lockdown has helped prevent the spread of the virus, many people are feeling anxious during these trying times and have nothing to do during their excess free time.

To pass their time during the pandemic, several people on social media have started solving riddles and puzzles. There are hundreds of riddles that are currently trending on social media and Whatsapp. The 'what is always coming but never arrives riddle' is an old and simple riddle that anyone can solve with some creative thinking.

What is always coming but never arrives riddle

The riddle is, "What is always coming, but never arrives?" The riddle is extremely simple and can be solved by anyone. All you need to do is think creatively. The answer is rather simple and you can easily solve this riddle in your free time. If you are unsure about the right answer, you can check the current answer down below.

What is always coming but never arrives riddle answer

The one-word answer to this simple riddle is 'Tomorrow'. Tomorrow never comes, but people always push back their plans and say that they will "do it tomorrow". So tomorrow is always coming but it never actually arrives. You only need to think creatively and remember your old English sayings to solve this riddle.

There are several riddles like this one trending on social media due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These riddles can help you stay occupied and sharp during the lockdown. Try solving these riddles during your free time to test your creative thinking skills while staying at home.

