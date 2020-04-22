'What Gets Bigger When More Is Taken Away?' Riddle Answer; Read To Know

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown and thus people are trying to pass their time through various methods. While many are indulging in getting new skills, trying to work on their habits, working out, and cleaning, some of them are using their brains and sharing riddles, quizzes and puzzles on social media and Whatsapp. There are hundreds of riddles that can be seen trending nowadays. The 'what gets bigger when more is taken away riddle' is an old and simple riddle that is also making people rack their brains.

'What gets bigger when more is taken away' riddle

The riddle is, 'What gets bigger when more is taken away'. The riddle is extremely simple and can be solved by anyone. With a little bit of creative thinking and racking hard with your brains, you can easily reach the right answer. If you are unsure about the right answer, you can check the correct answer below.

'What gets bigger when more is taken away' answer

The answer to this riddle is just one word. The correct answer is 'HOLE'. A hole in any kind of substance, may it be cloth, wall, wood or anything else, will only get bigger and bigger if you keep taking away more from it. With the right amount of creative thinking along with the passion of solving riddles can help one to reach to the answer as quickly as possible.

Such riddles have now become a great way to spend time for many people. Everyone uses Whatsapp to have fun with their family and friends by sending them these puzzles, riddles and brain-teasers. They not only keep one busy but also help to keep the mind sharp.

