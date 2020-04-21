What Has One Eye But Cannot See Riddle - Here Is A Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, many countries are in complete lockdown. This has been done to stop the spread of the deadly virus. India is also under an extended lockdown to curb the disease spread till May 3, 2020. Several people are spending their time watching television, playing indoor games or taking up a hobby like reading books, learning a new skill or spending time on social media. Many puzzles and riddles are also going viral on social media during the lockdown.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, people are spending their time inside and practising social distancing. During this time many puzzles and riddles are going viral over the internet. These puzzles are sent to cheer each other up and involve in a fun-filled conversation.

While people are also seen interacting with friends and family via social media, they have also been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus and challenging their friends and loved ones on various WhatsApp puzzles. These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for many during this lockdown. One of the WhatsApp riddles that have been going viral lately is what has one eye but cannot see riddle.

The riddle is being shared over Whatsapp and social media for quite some time now. It is getting viral during the current lockdown. A lot of people are trying to solve the riddle and they are wondering whether their answer is correct or not. To all the people who are wondering about what has one eye but cannot see riddle answer, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Riddle

What has one eye but cannot see?

What has one eye but cannot see answer

The answer to What has one eye but cannot see riddle is Needle.

The needle has an opening at one end which is the eye of it. Despite that eye, the needle cannot see. Therefore, What has one eye but cannot see answer is a needle

