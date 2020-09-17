Ice-cream Vada Pav From Gujarat Takes Over The Internet; Twitter Seems Confused

A fusion dish called ice-cream vada pav has lately been the topic of discussion on Twitter. In the video posted from Gujarat, an ice-cream vendor is seen creating a dish with a scoop of ice-cream in a regular maida pav. The video has left the internet in a state of confusion as a few people are up for the challenge while others have been severely criticising the makers for bringing in a not-so-common twist to their favourite snack.

Heard of ice-cream vada pav?

A Twitter user recently left most of the internet bewildered with a viral video of ice-cream vada pav. The fusion dish consists of a maida pav and ice-cream which has been put together to create a quirky dessert item which has been receiving mixed reactions from the people. The video was posted by a man from Gujarat by the name Sahil Adhikaari. He put up a caption for the video saying the ice-cream vada pav is Gujarat’s answer to Maharashtra’s classic traditional dish, vada pav.

In the video posted, a man in an ice-cream truck is seen taking a maida pav and coating its insides with a few flavoured sweet syrups. These syrups are generally used by ice-gola makers to give the gola a bright colour and a strong flavour. He goes on to add a huge scoop of ice-cream into the prepared pav before slightly pressing it together and aligning it well. The man in the cart is then seen pouring another layer of the pink syrup to give it a special effect. He also adds a coating of nuts on top of the ice-cream before serving it to the customer. Have a look at the ice-cream vada pav viral video on Twitter here.

Gujarat's answer to Vada Pav is here. Vada Pav in mud. pic.twitter.com/RoTv67xVnh — canteen quarantino (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 15, 2020

In the comments section of the Tweet, people have given mixed responses to the fusion dessert created. A few people have been calling it different and unique as they believe it is worth a try. They have also been comparing the dish with waffle ice-cream sandwich since it uses the same formula. A few other have been criticising the dish and also accusing the makers of spoiling a classic street snack. Have a look at a few reactions here.

Ngl I’d eat it — 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) September 15, 2020

Ice cream in bread is a popular street food in Singapore too .. — Kesar 🧡 (@Kesar__) September 15, 2020

Could have use a waffle pav. then it would have been perfect. pic.twitter.com/1uPMJZv6er — BHINDI♧FRY (@Bhindifry) September 16, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sahil Adhikaari Twitter and Canva

