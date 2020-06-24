Video Of Wolves Caring For Each Other Impresses Netizens; Watch

The internet is full of videos and images of adorable animals that netizens visit to lighten their mood and distract themselves from all the negativity on social media. One such is video is going viral, where two wolves can be seen showing love for each other. The video was shared by Wolf Conservation Centre, which is now garnering a lot of attention on Twitter. In the 54-second long video, a white-fur wolf can be seen licking another black-fur wolf. The black-fur wolf is standing calmly and letting the other wolf lick it while staring at the camera.

The video has garnered over 63,000 views and more than 9,200 likes since it was shared on Twitter on June 20. Netizens are loving the cooperative nature of the wolves as one user wrote, "Animals are more sensitive to others than most humans do. Unfortunately." Another user commented, "Wolves are beautiful. Wolves are ESSENTIAL!!!! #standforwolves."

Wolves are caring. Wolves are cooperative.

Be like a wolf 🐺 pic.twitter.com/PqRVIWt2f0 — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) June 20, 2020

empathy = caring + respect — anbin (@adagio1618) June 20, 2020

Be kind, gentle, loving, beautiful — Jackie Kido (@SurferGrl15) June 20, 2020

Beautiful animals ! — Peggy Turchiarolo (@Peggyturch) June 20, 2020

My dogs do the same. 🐕🐕🐶🥰😊 — Susanne Hoffmann (@Susanne50489907) June 20, 2020

Dog cares for other canines

In another video that was going viral recently, a German dog was getting all the attention for its caring nature towards other canines. Shared across all the three platforms, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram, the clip featured a dog named Ruby, who was seen flaunting her social skills by making the nervous dogs more comfortable. In the 20-second footage, the canine was seen petting the other dogs with paws that have made her a favourite among the online community. The video garnered over 4.7 million views on Twitter and was originally shared on TikTok.

This is Ruby. She likes to pet the other dogs at daycare. 14/10 extremely relatable pic.twitter.com/5KgOnL5kwW — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 31, 2020

