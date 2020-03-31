Identify Movie Timepass WhatsApp Puzzle Explained, Answers Inside

WhatsApp Messenger is a popular cross-messaging and Voice over IP application that is owned by Facebook. Besides sharing text messages, it allows people to communicate via audio texts, voice calls, and video calls. WhatsApp also helps people to share documents, locations and other forms of media including GIFs, stickers and emoji.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, various quizzes and dare games have been surfacing on the platform. Among them, 'identify movie WhatsApp puzzle' has gained immense popularity and has been rotating in various groups to divert people under lockdown. They are interacting through various means and using their creativity in developing and solving quizzes. Here’s everything to know about the identify movie WhatsApp puzzle.

What is the identify movie WhatsApp timepass puzzle?

Games, quizzes and dares have been trending on social media during the lockdown period. Therefore, people are spending their free time in sharing interesting puzzles to their friends and family in groups. Besides Hollywood films and Amitabh Bachchan movies quiz, this one has been forwarded in different inboxes and enjoyed by people.

For Bollywood buffs, this is a wonderful activity to check their fondness towards Hindi flicks. This movie names puzzle has one emoji for an actor’s film, whose name has been provided as a hint. Therefore, we have mentioned the list of films in the Identify movie WhatsApp puzzle.

Identify movie❔Timepass



1)🎁-A film by Jitendra

2)⏳- A film by Rajkumar.

3)🎅🏻- A film by Raj Kapoor

4)📅- A film by Sunny Deol.

5)🔇-A film by Salman khan.

6)🎶-A film by Jacky Shroff.

7)⚽-A film by John Abraham.

8) 🚴-A film by Amir khan.

9)🐘-A film by Rajesh Khanna

10)🌹🌵-A film by Ajay Devgn

11)🌞-A film by Rajendra Kumar

12)👀- A film by Govinda

13)☔-A film by Bobby Deol.

14)🍷-A film by Amitabh Bachchan.

15)🍇-A film by Sanjiv Kumar

16)🇬🇧-A fiĺm by Shah Rukh khan

17)🔢- A film by Anil Kapoor

18)🈲-A film by Akshay Kumar

19)♨-A film by Dharmendra

20)🌙A film by Rishi Kapoor

21)🍪A film by Dilip Kumar

22)🚣‍♀A film by Hritik Roshan

23)👩‍🎨 A film by Mithun

24)🏠A film by Sunil Dutt

25)👮‍♂ A film by Sanjay Dutt



Hurry up???????

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳

Also read: What Is 'Mumbai Railway Station Names' Quiz On Whatsapp? Answers Inside

Also read: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 30 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

WhatsApp puzzle answers

Here are WhatsApp quiz answers for movie names puzzle

1)🎁- Tohfa

2)⏳- Waqt

3)🎅🏻- Mera Naam Joker

4)📅- Damini

5)🔇- No Entry

6)🎶- Sangeet

7)⚽-Goal

8) 🚴- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

9)🐘- Hathi Mere Sathi

10)🌹🌵-Phool Aur Kaante

11)🌞-Suraj

12)👀- Aakhen

13)☔- Barsaat

14)🍷- Sharaabi

15)🍇- Angoor

16)🇬🇧- Pardes

17)🔢- Tezaab/ Ram Lakhan

18)🈲-Chandni Chowk to China

19)♨-Aag Hi Aag

20)🌙- Chandni

21)🍪- Roti

22)🚣‍♀-Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

23)👩‍🎨- Parivaar

24)🏠- Ghar Sansaar

25)👮‍♂- Kurushetra

Also read: 'Guess The Alcohol Names' Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside

Also read: Name The Fruits Whatsapp Quiz | Here Are All The Answers To This Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.