Identify Movie Timepass WhatsApp Puzzle Explained, Answers Inside

WhatsApp Messenger is a popular cross-messaging and Voice over IP application that is owned by Facebook. Besides sharing text messages, it allows people to communicate via audio texts, voice calls, and video calls. WhatsApp also helps people to share documents, locations and other forms of media including GIFs, stickers and emoji.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, various quizzes and dare games have been surfacing on the platform. Among them, 'identify movie WhatsApp puzzle' has gained immense popularity and has been rotating in various groups to divert people under lockdown. They are interacting through various means and using their creativity in developing and solving quizzes. Here’s everything to know about the identify movie WhatsApp puzzle.
Games, quizzes and dares have been trending on social media during the lockdown period. Therefore, people are spending their free time in sharing interesting puzzles to their friends and family in groups. Besides Hollywood films and Amitabh Bachchan movies quiz, this one has been forwarded in different inboxes and enjoyed by people.
For Bollywood buffs, this is a wonderful activity to check their fondness towards Hindi flicks. This movie names puzzle has one emoji for an actor’s film, whose name has been provided as a hint. Therefore, we have mentioned the list of films in the Identify movie WhatsApp puzzle.
Also read: What Is 'Mumbai Railway Station Names' Quiz On Whatsapp? Answers Inside
Also read: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 30 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers
Also read: 'Guess The Alcohol Names' Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside
Also read: Name The Fruits Whatsapp Quiz | Here Are All The Answers To This Quiz
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.