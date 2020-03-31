The Debate
Identify Movie Timepass WhatsApp Puzzle Explained, Answers Inside

What’s Viral

Identify movie timepass WhatsApp puzzle is among the viral Bollywood quizzes. Therefore, we have explained the puzzle and provided the answers inside.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
identify movie

WhatsApp Messenger is a popular cross-messaging and Voice over IP application that is owned by Facebook. Besides sharing text messages, it allows people to communicate via audio texts, voice calls, and video calls. WhatsApp also helps people to share documents, locations and other forms of media including GIFs, stickers and emoji.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, various quizzes and dare games have been surfacing on the platform. Among them, 'identify movie WhatsApp puzzle' has gained immense popularity and has been rotating in various groups to divert people under lockdown. They are interacting through various means and using their creativity in developing and solving quizzes. Here’s everything to know about the identify movie WhatsApp puzzle.

What is the identify movie WhatsApp timepass puzzle?

Games, quizzes and dares have been trending on social media during the lockdown period. Therefore, people are spending their free time in sharing interesting puzzles to their friends and family in groups. Besides Hollywood films and Amitabh Bachchan movies quiz, this one has been forwarded in different inboxes and enjoyed by people.

For Bollywood buffs, this is a wonderful activity to check their fondness towards Hindi flicks. This movie names puzzle has one emoji for an actor’s film, whose name has been provided as a hint. Therefore, we have mentioned the list of films in the Identify movie WhatsApp puzzle.

Identify movie❔Timepass


1)🎁-A film by Jitendra 
2)⏳- A film by Rajkumar.
3)🎅🏻- A film by Raj Kapoor
4)📅- A film by Sunny Deol.
5)🔇-A film by Salman khan.
6)🎶-A film by Jacky Shroff.
7)⚽-A film by John Abraham.
8) 🚴-A film by Amir khan.
9)🐘-A film by Rajesh Khanna
10)🌹🌵-A film by Ajay Devgn
11)🌞-A film by Rajendra Kumar
12)👀- A film by Govinda
13)☔-A film by Bobby Deol.
14)🍷-A film by Amitabh Bachchan.
15)🍇-A film by Sanjiv Kumar
16)🇬🇧-A fiĺm by Shah Rukh khan
17)🔢- A film by Anil Kapoor
18)🈲-A film by Akshay Kumar
19)♨-A film by Dharmendra
20)🌙A film by Rishi Kapoor
21)🍪A film by Dilip Kumar
22)🚣‍♀A film by Hritik Roshan
23)👩‍🎨 A film by Mithun
24)🏠A film by Sunil Dutt
25)👮‍♂ A film by Sanjay Dutt


Hurry up???????
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳

WhatsApp puzzle answers

Here are WhatsApp quiz answers for movie names puzzle 

1)🎁- Tohfa 
2)⏳- Waqt
3)🎅🏻- Mera Naam Joker 
4)📅- Damini
5)🔇- No Entry
6)🎶- Sangeet
7)⚽-Goal
8) 🚴- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander 
9)🐘- Hathi Mere Sathi
10)🌹🌵-Phool Aur Kaante
11)🌞-Suraj
12)👀- Aakhen 
13)☔- Barsaat
14)🍷- Sharaabi
15)🍇- Angoor
16)🇬🇧- Pardes
17)🔢- Tezaab/ Ram Lakhan 
18)🈲-Chandni Chowk to China 
19)♨-Aag Hi Aag
20)🌙- Chandni 
21)🍪- Roti
22)🚣‍♀-Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 
23)👩‍🎨- Parivaar
24)🏠- Ghar Sansaar
25)👮‍♂- Kurushetra 

First Published:
