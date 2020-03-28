The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Guess The Alcohol Names' Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside

What’s Viral

Guess the alcohol names is a WhatsApp quiz that is being forwarded in groups during the lockdown. Read on to know the questions and answers.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
guess the alcohol names

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to people staying indoors as the nation is under lockdown. With a lot of time at hand and nowhere to go, many people are trying to spend their time doing things which they would not have been able to do on a regular weekday. While some people are catching up on their reading and cleaning, a lot of other people can be noticed indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. One such puzzle is given below. Read on to know about it.

Read | What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

What is ‘Guess the Alcohol Brand Names’?

This game involves people having to guess the name of alcohol brands given in a series of questions. They have to guess it from the emojis by takin it as signs of brands that already exist. The emojis signify the name of the alcohol that has to be guessed. Take a look at some of the questions and their answers are given below as examples. Read on.

Read | Rashmika Mandanna To Open Her Own Production House; Here's A Look At Her Net Worth

Read | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

Question 1

guess the alcohol names alcohol names puzzle answers alcohol names whatsapp puzzle whatsapp quiz

Read | Neeti Mohan On How 'scary' Her Return Trip From Australia Was Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Answer

1. Kingfisher

2. Black Dog

3. Old Monk

4. Teachers

5. Bacardi

6. 8 PM

7. Kingfisher Strong

8. Blue Label

9. Jack Daniel

10. Bagpiper

11. McDowells

12. Imperial Blue

Question 2

guess the alcohol names alcohol names puzzle answers alcohol names whatsapp puzzle whatsapp quiz

Answers

  1. Old Monk

  2. 8 pm

  3. Black Dog whisky

  4. Kingfisher

  5. Blue monk

  6. Bagpiper

  7. Black & White

  8. Teacher's whisky

  9. Bacardi

  10. Signature

  11. Royal Challenge whisky

  12. London Pilsner beer

These are the answers to the WhatsApp game that is being forwarded among many groups. If you have not been forwarded any of these, then you can screenshot the pictures and send it among your friends. It will be a fun way to interact with everyone and share a laugh.

Read | 5 Hindi Books To Read For Your Folks; From Premchand's 'Godan' To Bhisham Sahni's 'Tamas'

Read | What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

Image credits: Danneiva Pixabay

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
MHA
COVID-19:MHA ISSUES SECOND ADDENDUM
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
RESPONSE 'STEP-BY-STEP': SANYAL
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE