'Guess The Alcohol Names' Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to people staying indoors as the nation is under lockdown. With a lot of time at hand and nowhere to go, many people are trying to spend their time doing things which they would not have been able to do on a regular weekday. While some people are catching up on their reading and cleaning, a lot of other people can be noticed indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. One such puzzle is given below. Read on to know about it.

Read | What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

What is ‘Guess the Alcohol Brand Names’?

This game involves people having to guess the name of alcohol brands given in a series of questions. They have to guess it from the emojis by takin it as signs of brands that already exist. The emojis signify the name of the alcohol that has to be guessed. Take a look at some of the questions and their answers are given below as examples. Read on.

Read | Rashmika Mandanna To Open Her Own Production House; Here's A Look At Her Net Worth

Read | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

Question 1

Read | Neeti Mohan On How 'scary' Her Return Trip From Australia Was Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Answer

1. Kingfisher

2. Black Dog

3. Old Monk

4. Teachers

5. Bacardi

6. 8 PM

7. Kingfisher Strong

8. Blue Label

9. Jack Daniel

10. Bagpiper

11. McDowells

12. Imperial Blue

Question 2

Answers

Old Monk 8 pm Black Dog whisky Kingfisher Blue monk Bagpiper Black & White Teacher's whisky Bacardi Signature Royal Challenge whisky London Pilsner beer

These are the answers to the WhatsApp game that is being forwarded among many groups. If you have not been forwarded any of these, then you can screenshot the pictures and send it among your friends. It will be a fun way to interact with everyone and share a laugh.

Read | 5 Hindi Books To Read For Your Folks; From Premchand's 'Godan' To Bhisham Sahni's 'Tamas'

Read | What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

Image credits: Danneiva Pixabay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.