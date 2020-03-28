Name The Fruits Whatsapp Quiz | Here Are All The Answers To This Quiz

Name the fruits puzzle is getting very popular among people of all age groups on Whatsapp. As people are in self-quarantine because of Coronavirus, this puzzle is getting viral on Whatsapp. As the whole nation is under lockdown, many people are doing things which they would not have been able to do on a regular day. Some people have taken up reading while others are doing the cleaning. Some people are also seen indulging in different kinds of puzzles. Social media and especially WhatsApp is flooded with different types of puzzles and quizzes. Some Puzzles and quizzes come with answers while the answers of the rest are not with the sender itself. Here is a look at the popular name the fruits puzzle.

What is the Name Of The Fruit Puzzle?

Name the fruit puzzle is not new but it is gaining much popularity in the recent times. The puzzle has caught everyone’s attention because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic situation. Name the fruit has a series of words and phrases which describe a certain fruit. One has to guess the names of fruits which are described, and the answers are names of fruits in Hindi. Given below are the questions or the description of the fruits. Take a look at the description and see if you have the guesses correct.

Guess the fruit names in this Name the fruit quiz (in Hindi) from the below English words

1. Not painted.

2. Season seed.

3. Say bring.

4. Common.

5. Ghaas wife.

6. Body fly.

7. God’s wife fruit.

8. Juice wife.

9. Father come.

10. Bring cheese minus 'se'.

Check here the answers to Names the fruits quiz (in Hindi) from English words

1. Narangi.

2. Mausambi.

3. Kela.

4. Aam.

5. Strawberry.

6. Angur.

7. Seetafal.

8. Raspberry.

9. Papaya.

10. Lichee

