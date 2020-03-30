The Debate
The Debate
What Is 'Mumbai Railway Station Names' Quiz On Whatsapp? Answers Inside

What’s Viral

'Mumbai Railway Station names' quiz on Whatsapp has become a popular quiz being forwarded by people among friends and family during the national lockdown.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
mumbai railway station

The Coronavirus pandemic has made people stay indoors as the nation is under lockdown. Due to this, people now have a lot of free time and since they cannot even go outside, they are finding fun ways to interact with family and friends and keep each other entertained. While some people are catching up on their reading and learning new hobbies, a lot of other people can be noticed indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. One such quiz that has been seen doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups is, Guess the names of Mumbai Railway Stations. Read on to know what to do and the answers for the quiz on WhatsApp.

What is the 'Mumbai Railway Station names' puzzle?

Mumbai is famous for its local trains and has great connectivity from North to South and east to west. Considering this, people have made up this very interesting quiz of 19 stations which are given below. One has to guess the name of the station based on the hint given in the questions given in a series. On such example is given below and the answers to the series of questions are given below it.

Read | What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside

Question

Check your knowledge of the MUMBAI RAILWAY STATIONS!!!!!!!
Only those of you who are from Mumbai can attempt this.
An example… 4 is Andheri
1. Raja ka chakkar.
2. Allah ho Akbar.
3. Pandu ka Thikana.
4. This place in darkness.
5. Steps.
6. Over the hill.
7. Fair village.
8. Education resides here.
9. Your head is in Curd.
10. Barber’s Village.
11. A road leading towards a devotional lady.
12. Pampering by Mom
13. Home of glucose biscuit
14. Happywala Town
15. Brother come tomorrow
16. God of sky
17. Revengeful town
18. Goddess of wealth
19. Brothers inside Reply with your correct answers.

Read | Guess The Amitabh Bachchan Movies Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside

Whatsapp Puzzle Answers

1. King's Circle
2. Masjid
3. Thane
4. Andheri
5. Dadar
6. Ghatkopar
7. Goregaon
8. VidyaVihar
9. Dahisar
10. Naigaon
11. Mira Road
12. Malad
13. Vile Parle
14. UlhasNagar
15. Byculla
16. Ambarnath
17. Badlapur
18. Mahalaxmi
19. Bhayandar

Read | 'Guess The Alcohol Names' Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside

Read | What Is Flip The Switch Challenge On Instagram That Has Caught On Amid Lockdown?

Image Credits: Shutterstock and Dannieva Pixabay

 

 

First Published:
