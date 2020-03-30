What Is 'Mumbai Railway Station Names' Quiz On Whatsapp? Answers Inside

The Coronavirus pandemic has made people stay indoors as the nation is under lockdown. Due to this, people now have a lot of free time and since they cannot even go outside, they are finding fun ways to interact with family and friends and keep each other entertained. While some people are catching up on their reading and learning new hobbies, a lot of other people can be noticed indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. One such quiz that has been seen doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups is, Guess the names of Mumbai Railway Stations. Read on to know what to do and the answers for the quiz on WhatsApp.

What is the 'Mumbai Railway Station names' puzzle?

Mumbai is famous for its local trains and has great connectivity from North to South and east to west. Considering this, people have made up this very interesting quiz of 19 stations which are given below. One has to guess the name of the station based on the hint given in the questions given in a series. On such example is given below and the answers to the series of questions are given below it.

Question

Check your knowledge of the MUMBAI RAILWAY STATIONS!!!!!!!

Only those of you who are from Mumbai can attempt this.

An example… 4 is Andheri

1. Raja ka chakkar.

2. Allah ho Akbar.

3. Pandu ka Thikana.

4. This place in darkness.

5. Steps.

6. Over the hill.

7. Fair village.

8. Education resides here.

9. Your head is in Curd.

10. Barber’s Village.

11. A road leading towards a devotional lady.

12. Pampering by Mom

13. Home of glucose biscuit

14. Happywala Town

15. Brother come tomorrow

16. God of sky

17. Revengeful town

18. Goddess of wealth

19. Brothers inside Reply with your correct answers.

Whatsapp Puzzle Answers

1. King's Circle

2. Masjid

3. Thane

4. Andheri

5. Dadar

6. Ghatkopar

7. Goregaon

8. VidyaVihar

9. Dahisar

10. Naigaon

11. Mira Road

12. Malad

13. Vile Parle

14. UlhasNagar

15. Byculla

16. Ambarnath

17. Badlapur

18. Mahalaxmi

19. Bhayandar

