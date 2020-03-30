What Is 'Mumbai Railway Station Names' Quiz On Whatsapp? Answers Inside

The Coronavirus pandemic has made people stay indoors as the nation is under lockdown. Due to this, people now have a lot of free time and since they cannot even go outside, they are finding fun ways to interact with family and friends and keep each other entertained. While some people are catching up on their reading and learning new hobbies, a lot of other people can be noticed indulging in solving puzzles and taking up quizzes. One such quiz that has been seen doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups is, Guess the names of Mumbai Railway Stations. Read on to know what to do and the answers for the quiz on WhatsApp.
Mumbai is famous for its local trains and has great connectivity from North to South and east to west. Considering this, people have made up this very interesting quiz of 19 stations which are given below. One has to guess the name of the station based on the hint given in the questions given in a series. On such example is given below and the answers to the series of questions are given below it.
Read | What Is 'brain Workout Challenge' And Spelling Challenge? Answers Inside
Read | Guess The Amitabh Bachchan Movies Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside
Read | 'Guess The Alcohol Names' Quiz On WhatsApp Explained With Answers Inside
Read | What Is Flip The Switch Challenge On Instagram That Has Caught On Amid Lockdown?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.