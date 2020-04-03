Best Kitchen Appliances That Can Multitask With Ease; Check Out The List Here

In the kitchen, people only want the best kitchen appliances which reduce the work and get the things done fast and with ease. Many people have taken up to cooking to utilise their time during the Coronavirus lockdown. Here is a list of some of the best kitchen appliances which can multitask to help you in the kitchen.

Blender with grinder

Some of the powerful blender comes with a sports-bottle like attachment over it. The grinder is perfect to make smoothies and milkshakes and also to make spice powders. The blender with grinder is also very to use.

Multiplate sandwich waffle maker

The multiplate sandwich waffle maker can be used to make waffles, sandwiches, and also many grilled items. It comes with non-stick cooking plates, indicator lights, and space-saving vertical storage. The indicator lights and multiple plates also make it easier to use and the non-stick base makes it easy to clean.

Electric Hot Pot

The electric hot pot can be used in many ways. It can be used as a hot pot and also a barbeque cooker. The electric hot pot comes with a tempered glass cover, non-stick coating and scald-proof handles which make it easier and safe to use.

Smart multicooker

Smart multicooker is one of the best kitchen appliances for cooking. It comes with pre-set temperatures and time programs suitable for different kind of foods. It also has a removable bowl, steam tray and stirring paddle. Pasta, soups and many more dishes can be made with automatic selections.

Pizza and Omelette maker

As the name suggests, this kitchen appliance can easily make pizza, omelette, and many more dishes. It can also fry, roast and grill on its non-stick base. Also, it doesn’t require oil to prepare a dish.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock