If I Drink I Die, If I Eat I Live Riddle - Answer And Explanation Of The Riddle

The whole world is currently fighting against deadly Coronavirus. Several countries have opted for a complete lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. India is also under an extended lockdown till May 3, 2020.

During the current time, a lot of people have been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus situation around them and also challenging their friends and loved ones for puzzles or riddles on WhatsApp and other social media. Among many other puzzles and riddles, "If I drink I die if I eat I live riddle" is going viral on social media.

Solving such riddles proves as an exercise of the brain. Here is the "If I drink I die if I eat I live riddle" and a detailed answer.

The Riddle

If I drink I die if I eat I live. What am I?

If I drink I die if I eat I live answer

The answer to If I drink I die if I eat I live riddle is Fire.

If anyone throws water over the fire it is doused, but if someone holds a paper over it or puts wood inside the fire, the flames spread. The answer looks simple once it is figured out but it is not that easy to guess.

