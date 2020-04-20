Sidharth Malhotra Rubbishes Report Of Him Being 'locked Up In Bandra House With Someone'

Sidharth Malhotra is quite active on social media and often expresses his opinions on his Twitter and Instagram handles. Earlier, the Ek Villain actor was making the headlines as some media reports said that the actor is locked up in his Bandra house during the current Coronavirus lockdown. Sidharth Malhotra however, has refuted such rumours. The actor took to his Twitter to make this revelation.

Reports were doing the rounds on the internet that Sidharth Malhotra is locked up inside his Bandra house. The reports also stated that his friend, Richa Dhar is also in his house during the nation-wide lockdown. Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter and made it clear that these are completely false reports.

Sidharth Malhotra on Twitter about the false news

In his tweet, he said that even as the whole country is finding new ways to handle the Coronavirus pandemic, the reports have found a way to make up the news with zero truth. He said that this was false news and he wonders how in these tough times people are more concerned about such absurd ways of finding traction instead of utilising the space for something better referring to the news portal. Sidharth Malhotra's fans also supported him speaking his mind out about this. His fans criticized the website's report on Twitter, standing by the Student Of The Year actor.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the song Masakali 2.0 with Tara Sutaria. The song has received a lot of backlash on social media from the audience as well as several celebrities. He was last seen in the 2019 romantic action film Marjaavaan where he shared the screen with Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

