Owl Rescued After Getting Caught In Kite String, Netizens Praise First Responders

In a ‘unique rescue’ mission, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department saved an owl, who was dangling from the street light with a kite line caught around its wing. While taking to Facebook, the Pleasanton Police Department and the Fire Department informed that with the help of the ‘watchful eyes’ of the residents the ‘poor guy’ was rescued and then taken to Lindsay Wildlife Experience for a check-up. The detailed story shared along with images reported that the owl was doing ‘ok’ despite a rough night.

The Pleasanton Police department, in the caption, wrote, “‘Owl’ It takes is teamwork... We appreciate our residents for keeping a watchful eye on their neighbourhood! This morning, they spotted an owl dangling from the street light with a kite line caught around its wing. Our friends from Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department rescued the poor guy, and now, our animal services officer is giving it a ride to Lindsay Wildlife Experience for a checkup”.

Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, on the other hand, said, “Engine 94 responded to a unique rescue this morning, an owl tangled in kite string hanging from a lamp post. E94 was able to free the owl and get it in for a check-up. We are pleased to report the owl is doing OK despite a rough night!”

Netizens praise the rescue team

Since shared, Facebook users flooded the comment section with praises for the officials who rescued the animal. Both the posts received hundreds of likes and reactions. While one internet user wrote, "You guys are amazing,” another added, “Thank you thank you thank you everyone involved in saving this beautiful creature!!!!!!!!!! Owls are my favourite bird- heartbreaking to see it dangling there hope it will be ok and able to fly again”. “First Responders ROCK & thanx so much for rescuing this owl & setting it free,” added another.

