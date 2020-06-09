Bizarre Recipe Of Oreo Bhajiya Divides Internet, Netizens Ask 'how To Unsee?'

If you believed that ‘Maggi Pani Puri’ was ‘hate crime’ towards food, get ready for another fusion dish which might be an ‘abomination’. An internet user recently took to Twitter to share an image of ‘oreo bhajiya’ which is making netizens uncomfortable. The image shared with a caption and three zipper-mouth face emojis depict the reaction of the Twitter user as well as several other users towards the ‘pakoreo’.

Someone I know made OREO BHAJIYA and posted a picture on instagram 🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/eNCjP4crYm — BhayanakPuppy (@BhayanakPuppy) June 3, 2020

READ: Thrilling Video Of Squirrel Overcoming Hurdles To Reach Bird-feeder Wins Internet

Netizens call it ‘pakoreo’

While some users just wanted to ‘unsee’ the image, others said that they "low-key want to taste it”. With mixed reactions, internet users had an interesting observation about the fusion dish. One Twitter user also suggested calling it ‘Pakoreo’, while another user expressed their reaction using a dialogue by Naseeruddin Shah’s famous movie ‘Sarfarosh’.

How to unsee this — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 3, 2020

Maggi in pani puri

And now this. TL ruin kar di meri 😡 — Cherry Dimple (@realshailimore) June 3, 2020

READ: Royal Ballet's Performers Hit The Streets Of London Dancing To 'Living In A Ghost Town'

abomination — BhayanakPuppy (@BhayanakPuppy) June 3, 2020

If made in ghee, it will be fantastic.

If oil, then garbage. — Mike Desai (@MikeDesai) June 3, 2020

Height of cross hybrid recipe ....I would hate it — Enthu_Investor💫👁️‍🗨️🌟🦄 (@Kaustubh11dec) June 3, 2020

When chocolate sandwich can exist, why not this — Madhu (@arian_earthling) June 3, 2020

READ: Video: Woman Tries To Save Squirrel From Inflatable Pool, Here's The Twist

Give me the link i want to donate my eyes — Abhishek Sinha (@abhisinha_) June 3, 2020

The end is near....I can see very clearly here...one cannot be more inhuman!!! — The Heisenberg (@m_walter_white) June 3, 2020

Don’t knock it until you try it — Hoor (@tahoorakhairi) June 3, 2020

So painful to the eyes — Anuj Khurana 🇮🇳 (@HaddHaiYaar) June 3, 2020

READ: Video: Elephant Calf Cries For Milk As Mother Continues To Walk, Netizens In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.