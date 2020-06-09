Last Updated:

Bizarre Recipe Of Oreo Bhajiya Divides Internet, Netizens Ask 'how To Unsee?'

If you believed that ‘Maggi Pani Puri’ was ‘hate crime’ towards food, get ready for 'oreo bhajiya' which might also be an ‘abomination’.

If you believed that ‘Maggi Pani Puri’ was ‘hate crime’ towards food, get ready for another fusion dish which might be an ‘abomination’. An internet user recently took to Twitter to share an image of ‘oreo bhajiya’ which is making netizens uncomfortable. The image shared with a caption and three zipper-mouth face emojis depict the reaction of the Twitter user as well as several other users towards the ‘pakoreo’. 

Netizens call it ‘pakoreo’ 

While some users just wanted to ‘unsee’ the image, others said that they "low-key want to taste it”. With mixed reactions, internet users had an interesting observation about the fusion dish. One Twitter user also suggested calling it ‘Pakoreo’, while another user expressed their reaction using a dialogue by Naseeruddin Shah’s famous movie ‘Sarfarosh’. 

