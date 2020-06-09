Thrilling Video Of Squirrel Overcoming Hurdles To Reach Bird-feeder Wins Internet

An awe-inspiring video of a squirrel overcoming the obstacles dangling from the ropes in order to hijack the bird feeder has mesmerized the internet. Shared on Twitter by the user named Samanth Subramaniam, the 40-second footage depicts the rodent’s agility in successfully crossing the artificial hurdle created in the backyard to fend off the critter from stealing the food or trespassing the property.

Stunned at the rodent’s proficiency, the users poured in reactions admiring the squirrel’s “Perseverance to win even in the most difficult way.” Calling the clip as “inspirational” users lauded the squirrel’s competence saying the rodent was an example that one must “Risk to win! even if you are tiny and weak.”

With over 26.6k views, the footage portrays an anxious squirrel not willing to give up. It can be seen from the footage that the animal notices the hurdle that wasn’t previously there but still decides to take a bet with it. Ever so slowly, it sets its tiny claws on the green rope gently balancing itself. Although, at one point, it topples and suspends from the strings.

In what can be called a “thrilling” moment according to the Twitter commenters, the squirrel bounces back on the rope after dangling for a while and resumes its goal of reaching the feeder, which eventually it succeeds at. The background score of the video was praised by the users as they said that the clip’s “soundtracking is a masterpiece”.

Bloody thrilling. Can’t wait for the sequel. (Audio On) pic.twitter.com/86yDJxAHlJ — Samanth Subramanian (@Samanth_S) June 6, 2020

Grey squirrels are "most intelligent"

A user, who presumably was acquainted with Samath enquired about his wife’s contribution to which he replied, “She shot the original video. But then I spent way too much time editing and slo-mo-ing and music.” A commenter, stunned at the aerobic performance of the rodent on tightrope wrote, “Grey squirrels are the most intelligent squirrels. Their brain grows in spring and fall and shrinks in summer and winter.”

