'Futuristic’ PS5 Design Triggers Meme Fest On Internet, Netizens Ask 'is It A Router?'

As Sony unveiled the design of the new PlayStation 5 model in a bid to stand out and give the hardware a more “futuristic appeal”, the internet launched a hilarious meme fest on its console’s design. As the company live-streamed the launch event of the product, an assortment of jokes and humorous illustrations flooded Twitter as users compared the all-digital PS5 without a disc drive with television, microwave while making the googling eyes and laughter emoticon on the trailer.

Sony’s bestselling PS4 releases earlier were among the standout games announcements Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Horizon: Forbidden West, however, the PS5 with a “unique” curved white edging has triggered ‘Dracula’ memes as users compared the body with the demon’s jacket and some made the jacket on a person and shared the memes. Users converted their CPU at homes into the PS5 by sticking two A4 sized sheets on both sides of the device.

Further, the console's white design reminded users of Aku from Samurai Jack and Eve from WALL-E, as others shared game titles, buzzwords, and hilarious phrases on the upcoming video game. Some even constructed the console as Pope’s hat and Sauron's Tower as others took a jibe on Sony’s modern design calling it a PS5 Duck’s beak that muttered “Quak”. Users also compared the console with weird home items like trimmer, air cooler, and a photoscanner. One even photoshopped a cat’s head on the gaming device.

Users "very excited" about PS5 look

Laura Kate Dale, a freelance games critic, was quoted saying that people on Twitter were “very excited” about the look of the box, and overall Sony spent an hour on it. It showed off an hour of games, mixing sequels to popular titles, and new franchises from its biggest first-party studios, for a solid hour, she added. Meanwhile, users continued to pour memes of PS5 as resident evil, mini-fridge, and a wifi router.

PlayStation 5 Rocket



I had to, so many people are calling it a router and a rocket pic.twitter.com/x9ZKzWeu7q — Nolocoloco / Gardevoir Trainer (@Nolocoloco) June 12, 2020

Makin a sandwich, what do you want in yours? #PS5 pic.twitter.com/7Pk0kitk5G — TheFlippedSides (@TheFlippedSides) June 12, 2020

damn say what u will but the ps5 real slick in person doe pic.twitter.com/YrygzmclPu — alex @ RAT RANCH (@glacear_) June 11, 2020

BRUH I ALREADY OWN A PS5 pic.twitter.com/CG0aWle993 — SLO on Yardrat 느린 (@SLOplays) June 11, 2020

New PS5 looking crazy tf pic.twitter.com/yfsRXOTMs9 — 𝕏𝕖𝕟𝕠🖤 (@xenokizu) June 11, 2020

i fixed it pic.twitter.com/ywQgKyXwPl — Petrana 冰冰 Radulovic (@Pet_rana) June 11, 2020

You know I had to do this pic.twitter.com/p7mp8jupwR — Goupons enthusiast (@uncooldana) June 11, 2020

Been had the PS5 pic.twitter.com/ajPmlHbJfu — Official JO$H JONE$ (@real_joshjones) June 12, 2020

