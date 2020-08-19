Good News: Leopardess Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Nashik, Netizens Praise 'nature's Gift'

On August 18, a leopardess gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in the Igatpuri area of Nashik, Maharashtra. The video of cute cubs has gone viral on social media and it is creating a buzz on Twitter. Sharing the video on their official Twitter account news agency ANI wrote, "A leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in the Igatpuri area of Nashik yesterday. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe."

Read: Bail Pola 2020 Quotes, Wishes, Status, & Greetings To Share On The Day

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik yesterday. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe." (Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/AMA5xXLNHJ — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Ganeshrao Jole, a Forest Department official told ANI “Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now”.

Read: Independence Day 2020: Patriotic Poems & Slogans That Pays Homage To Freedom Fighters

Till now video has got more than 133,000 views and around 15,000 likes. Video is shared like fire in the forest by social media users. The video shows four little cubs roaming inside the hut and their mother standing at the corner and keeping eye on the newborn cubs.

Netizens celebrate

May Allah save those cubs ... nature's gift — Shahid Khan (@ShahidK28580830) August 18, 2020

Lots of love and blessings to mommy and kisses to the babies. May they thrive and return to the jungle soon. — Siddhartha Gigoo (@siddharthagigoo) August 19, 2020

Leopard ko bahut bahut congratulations. — Mansi Koul🌿 (@mansikoul) August 19, 2020

Probhu shree ram keep may keep them safe and healthy, 😊 — R¥αn ♻ (@iVoxRyan) August 18, 2020

According to wildlife experts, the Indian Leopard is a vulnerable species listed on the IUCN Red List because of its reducing population. Leopards have been targeted by hunters for their hides and other body parts. However, habitat loss, especially due to agriculture land, also poses a threat to rare wild cats. Habitat loss has also been blamed for increased instances of human-animal conflict.

(Image Credit-ANI)

Read: Tokyo's Innovative 'Transparent' Public Toilets Are Mind-boggling The Internet; See Here

Read: Maharashtra Police Post Twisted Version Of Paper Game To Urge People To Wear Mask

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.