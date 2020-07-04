Potatoes Take Over Woman’s Home, Netizens Say It Looks Like ‘creature From Hell’

A French woman ‘nearly got a heart attack’ when she found that her home had been taken over by potatoes. Donna Porée, who is a student and resident of Caen in France, recently took to Twitter to share images of ‘mutant potatoes’ that had long pink tentacles. As per reports, Donna had bought a sack of potatoes from a supermarket back in March. However, when the lockdown was announced, she shifted to her boyfriend’s flat on the other side of the town.

While she took the necessary things along with her, she obviously didn’t care much about the bag of potatoes. Upon returning to her flat after three whole months, the 22-year-old was shocked to discover that the unassuming spuds had grown huge alien-like vegetable tentacles and spread across her kitchen. While speaking to an international media outlet, Donna said that when she entered her apartment she noticed the ‘strange shape’, however, it was after turning on the lights she saw the ‘extraordinary sight’.

While Donna reportedly said that she was ‘terrified’ at first, she even shared the picture of the ‘creepy’ pink tentacles that had broken out of the sack and shot off to the walls. In one of the images, one can also see that the tentacles even broke the joints of the furniture. Donna wrote, “After 3 months of absence my potatoes decided to push without limit until making holes in the joints”.

Après 3 mois d’absence mes pommes de terre ont décidé de pousser sans limite jusqu’à faire des trous dans les joints pic.twitter.com/LBcKBNAhMK — ð’¹ð“¸ð’¹ð“¸ (@donna9p) June 12, 2020

‘Creature from hell’

Since shared, the pictures have taken over the internet. With over 195,000 likes and more than 61,000 retweets, netizens can’t get over the ‘super impressive’ photos. While one internet user said, “Potatoes grow anywhere. But still, it looks like a creature from hell!” another added, “It looks like a parasitic organism is spreading in your apartment to devour it”. One user even said, “Imagine you come home in the middle of the night, you just turn on the light in the corridor and in the dark you see that on the wall. But ...”.

