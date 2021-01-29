'Incredible': UCLA Gymnast's 'black Excellence' Floor Routine Takes Internet By Storm

An American gymnast’s floor routine celebrating the Black culture has caused a stir online with thousands of internet users hailing it as a “stellar performance”. An athlete at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), Nia Dennis left the spectators awestruck with her outstanding performance on a range of songs by artists including Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Missy Elliott, among others. The video was posted last week on the official Twitter account of UCLA Gymnastics and since then, netizens can’t keep calm.

Amid the fresh wave of the movement against the racial injustice in the United States, as per BBC report, Dennis performance was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests that had occurred across the nation last year. The 21-year-old gymnast also shared the clip on her own Instagram page and wrote, “I had to… for the culture”. She even told another US media outlet that the entire performance is a celebration of the culture and everything that black people do and “can overcome”. Take a look:

‘Black excellence’ at its best

From saying ‘Black Excellence’ at its best to hailing the performance as “outstanding” and “breathtaking”, the internet users were seen astonished by the brilliant floor routine. The video has already garnered over 10.4 million views with thousands of likes and retweets. While on an internet user said that cultural appropriation in 21-year-old’s performance looked ‘plain and simple’, another said that her routine must have gotten a perfect score. One of the Twitter users also said that it was “incredible” to watch and another admitted that it put a smile on his face.

Me rewatching it 10xs pic.twitter.com/ySNV1xOmlv — Tiera (@Tieraamari) January 25, 2021

Excellent Exceptional — cincin121261 (@cincin121261) January 27, 2021

Stellar performance!! Bravo!! — keisha (@takeishacaswell) January 26, 2021

Excellent — Robert Sinclair (@Bobbygittens) January 29, 2021

While Dennis hailed from the US, another Gymnast from Haryana, India, took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself doing flips. However, these were not ordinary flips as the woman can be seen doing her flips while wearing a saree, leaving the netizens completely stunned. In the video, she has perfected the art of cartwheeling as she performs the stunt with such ease.

