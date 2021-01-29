US Woman's 'normal' Explanation Of Stock Market Goes Viral Amid GameStop Share Surge

Avalon Penrose’s viral video about ‘normal person’ explaining the stock market has now garnered over 15 million views on Twitter after several people failed to the basics of what triggered a surge in stocks of American gaming merchandise company called 'GameStop'. The drastic rise in the company’s value surged by more than $10 billion by January 27. The gaming merchandise company’s worth went from $2 billion in December 2020 to $24 billion in January, this year. Confused by the sudden shift of values and how stocks work, Penrose’s dove in with her hilarious take on the situation and explained everything in ‘normal person terms’.

Amid the chaos and interest surrounding the trade, Penrose took to Twitter and posted a little-more than two-minute-long video on Twitter trying to explain the matter in layman language. While netizens called it “best explanation”, she started by saying how rich people have a lot of ‘hedges’ around their houses to try to buy the company’s stocks.

However, she continues to ramble about the same for at least two minutes making the video go viral. It garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and comments including a reaction by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Many other internet users also shared a screenshot of another simple explanation of what actually happened.

a normal person explains what’s happening on the stock market: pic.twitter.com/zKKvULCirX — Avalon Penrose (@avalonpenrose) January 27, 2021

A hedge fund that shorts is a shrubbery — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

This explains more too...

The best explanation I have got regards to this whole thing.. pic.twitter.com/ELlXDk6tTY — Jarau Moses (@JarauMoses) January 28, 2021

Jon Stewart Joins Twitter, Posts Gamestop Share Controversy

Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show has finally joined Twitter and the comedian tweeted about the GameStop share controversy. With the profile picture of a dog, Jon Stewart's first tweet was about Redditors and r/WallStreetbets. In his tweet, he supported the Reddit users and said that they aren't cheating and are very well a part of the Stock market. Concluding the tweet, he wrote "Love Stewbeef". Among his fans, Jon is known as Stewbeef. Stephen Colbert retweeted this tweet and wrote a small welcome message for the comedian. In his tweet, he addressed that one thing has changed since 2008 and then welcomed Jon.

Stewart wrote, "This is bulls***. The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!!

We've learned nothing from 2008...Love, StewBeef"

Well, one thing changed since 2008- a friend of mine joined Twitter. https://t.co/XowK9xXu4D — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2021

