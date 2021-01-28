'Miracle' Baby Beats COVID-19, Sepsis And E.coli, Mother Says 'my Son Is A Fighter'

In what people are dubbing as a ‘miracle’, a premature baby born weighing just 1lb 11oz has beaten COVID-19 disease, sepsis and Escherichia coli in the first eight weeks of his life. Archie Edwards, born on December 1 in Burnley, UK, beat the COVID-19 infection at just 25 weeks, becoming the youngest person believed to have done so. Born without a heartbeat, the infant has won a tough battle and was currently recovering at Burney General Hospital.

His parents Sheree Murray and Robert Edwards revealed that they feared that they were going to lose their son as he was born without a heartbeat, but he survived. However, their happiness did not last long as they were informed that Archie had caught a bacterial infection called E.coli that led to sepsis when he was just five weeks old. Later, tests revealed that the boy had also contracted coronavirus infection.

'No complications before birth'

Speaking to MailOnline, Sheree said that she was shocked and terrified when she first heard about the diseases as she hadn’t faced any complications during pregnancy. However, she asserted that her son was a “fighter” and overcame it all. Elaborating on her experience further, she said that she always wanted to be a mum and did not want to lose him. She also reckoned that holding him for the first time was simply surreal.

In a similar miraculous incident, a 17-day-old baby recovered from coronavirus symptoms. The unique aspect was that the baby was not given any specific anti-viral medication. According to reports, the baby was born in Hubei Provincial People's Hospital Wuhan, Central China. At the moment of birth, the baby's mother had already tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The child that was tested for the virus soon after birth also reportedly tested positive for the virus at Wuhan Children's Hospital four days later. Reports have indicated that Doctor Zeng Lingkong and his team from the hospital's neonatal ward provided the baby with 24x7 care.

