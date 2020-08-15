Independence Day 2020: Amul Wishes 'Swadtantra Divas' With A Creative Doodle

India’s dairy cooperative Amul has taken to Twitter to wish the country Independence Day in its own unique way as the iconic girl on its package was seen saluting the Indian flag while donning a mask and gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the remarkable creative, Amul won hearts of many as it proudly wished everyone “Swadtantra divas” with its tricolor doodle. A drawing of an armed forces officer can be seen on the creative, in the uniform, saluting the flag with pride. “Amul, Taste of Freedom”, read the tagline of the brand. The texts were emblazoned in saffron and green.

With over 2.4k likes, the creative tugged at hearts of the internet users on the occasion of India’s 74th year of freedom. People said “Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” and “Happy Independence Day” slogans to commemorate the independence along with Amul in the comments sections. Some even shared posters of the Indian Flag, meanwhile appreciating Amul for coming out with some of the most creative ideas on special occasions with its distinctive doodles. “Amul greetings are truly Anmol !! Amul definitely knows best,” wrote another.

Independent India gave us the freedom of taste and taste of freedom at one instant...

Happy independence day to all...@Amul_Coop#IndependenceDayIndia — RISHABH SRIVASTAVA (@rishabh345) August 15, 2020

HAPPY स्वतंत्रता Day😊

जय HIND🇮🇳

JAI भारत🇮🇳

VANDE MATRAM🙏 pic.twitter.com/9P1kGq3uf8 — Priya (@Chhoti17priya) August 15, 2020

Happy 74th Independence Day to Amul India 🇮🇳. Jai Hind 🇮🇳😊 — V.K (@vinnykulkarni) August 15, 2020

This advertisement looks amazing — TulsiDas (@TulsiDas284003) August 15, 2020

The mask and gloves. 😍 — Sunita Lobo (@lobo_sunita) August 15, 2020

🙏Jai Hind 🥁🥁🥁 — Reiki Food - Eat It Be Fit (@reikifood) August 15, 2020

Aspirations of India

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. He spoke about the aspirations of India and emphasized on the mindset of free India to be 'vocal for local', saying, to move ahead, the Indians have to choose the journey of 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'. Additionally, several countries across the world took to their twitter handle to extend the greetings and best wishes for Independence Day, including the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Further, invitees at the red fort adhered to health safety norms in order to mark Independence Day safely. To ensure safety, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines was issued along with each invitation card.

