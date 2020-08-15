PM Modi Salutes COVID Warriors On 74th Independence Day, Assures Grand Celebration On 75th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. As the nation celebrates Independence Day amid Coronavirus, PM Modi noted the absence of children who participated every year on Independence Day, however, due to the risk of COVID-19, children did not participate in the Independence day event this year.

"We are passing from a distinctive situation, today I cannot see the children in front of me," said PM Modi.

Speaking about the nations fight against Coronavirus, PM Modi said, "In this extraordinary time of Corona, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance personnel, sweepers, policemen, servicemen, many people, working continuously round the clock, regardless of their lives, with a sense of service. I salute all the Corona warriors."

Observing that importance of Independence Day which brings zest and fervour, PM Modi called it an occasion to make news vows and vision for the nation. He even remarked the importance of this year's Independence Day as from today, the nation would move towards the 75th year of Independence next year.

"This year, it is very much necessary for us to draw a vision on this auspicious occasion because when we will be celebrating the next year's Independence Day, we will step into the 75th year of Independence. It will be a magnanimous occasion on its own and hence today, we the 130 crore Indians, have to draw a vision for the country for the next two years. When we will step into the 75th year and when the 75th year will culminate, we should be in a position to celebrate the magnificent occasion with our vision coming to fruition." PM Modi said.

PM Modi expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the fight against the virus and expressed a strong belief that the country will come out of the Coronavirus crisis while adding that the administration is doing its best to reach out to the families of the people who lost their lives while serving the country in the battle against COVID-19.

PM Modi saluted the service and sacrifice of the freedom fighters who played an instrumental role in getting us freedom. He even observed the service of the brave personnel from the Indian Armed Forces who protect the sovereignty of the nation.

