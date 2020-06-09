Last Updated:

Unlock 1: Netizens Flood Twitter With Pics Of Crowded Places As Country Reopens

People were spotted visiting malls, restaurants, temples after the reopening on June 8, the pictures of which are going viral on various online platforms.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Unlock 1

Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos of malls, restaurants, religious spots after the government allowed reopening of all these places in the first phase of what it calls Unlock 1. The central government had issued an advisory announcing the reopening of the country in three phases, which included the aforementioned places in Phase 1. People were spotted visiting malls, restaurants, temples after the reopening on June 8, the pictures of which are going viral on various online platforms.

Read: Unlock 1: Chamoli DM Holds Meet Over Badrinath Yatra, Pilgrimage Deferred Till June 30

Businesses in the country resumed operations, but with precautionary measures in place such as thermal screening of visitors, disinfectant gates, PPE kits for security officials among other things. One of the pictures that went viral was from a Hanuman temple in Delhi, where bells were wrapped in red cloth to prevent devotees from touching it. In another picture, a restaurant in Mumbai had installed see-through partition on tables to avoid physical contact between diners. 

Read: Unlock 1: 'Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam' And Other Gujarati Shows Resume Shoot

Blatant disregard of norms

However, some people on social media are also poking fun at the reopening by sharing memes as coronavirus cases in the country continue to steadily rise. In one of the videos shared online, people were seen storming inside a bus without maintaining social distancing norms advised by health authorities. In another picture, one can see people eating food from a street vendor, who is serving them without gloves. 

Read: BMC Updates Mumbai's 'Unlock 1'; Shops Can Be Open Full Hours With 'left-right Lane' Rule

Read: Unlock 1: OSRTC, ECoR Resume Passenger Services Within Odisha
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all