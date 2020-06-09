Unlock 1: Netizens Flood Twitter With Pics Of Crowded Places As Country Reopens

Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos of malls, restaurants, religious spots after the government allowed reopening of all these places in the first phase of what it calls Unlock 1. The central government had issued an advisory announcing the reopening of the country in three phases, which included the aforementioned places in Phase 1. People were spotted visiting malls, restaurants, temples after the reopening on June 8, the pictures of which are going viral on various online platforms.

Businesses in the country resumed operations, but with precautionary measures in place such as thermal screening of visitors, disinfectant gates, PPE kits for security officials among other things. One of the pictures that went viral was from a Hanuman temple in Delhi, where bells were wrapped in red cloth to prevent devotees from touching it. In another picture, a restaurant in Mumbai had installed see-through partition on tables to avoid physical contact between diners.

Mysore cafe Matunga, mumbai with glass partition! pic.twitter.com/rQqSEL1anC — Natarajan நટरा જन (@NTanjore) June 1, 2020

Andhra Pradesh: Preparations underway at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, ahead of reopening. All devotees will be allowed from tomorrow to offer prayers at the temple between 6 am to 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/KTukldM90f — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Delhi: Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj reopens for public; Ministry of Home Affairs allowed opening of shopping malls from today with certain precautionary measures amid #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/wcd76J1fKR — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

West Bengal: City Centre mall in Siliguri resumes operations from today as per government guidelines, amid #COVID19 outbreak.



Hotels, restaurants as well as shopping malls are allowed to operate from today across the state, except the containment zones. pic.twitter.com/BxWHMQ3eic — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Mumbai: Heavy traffic jam seen on Western Expressway Highway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/43ov1KKUgI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Blatant disregard of norms

However, some people on social media are also poking fun at the reopening by sharing memes as coronavirus cases in the country continue to steadily rise. In one of the videos shared online, people were seen storming inside a bus without maintaining social distancing norms advised by health authorities. In another picture, one can see people eating food from a street vendor, who is serving them without gloves.

Sick people with worse mentality.

I dont see any social distancing here

I dont see any rules been followed here.

I request @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray to please stop this unlock1

We people are too irresponsible and inhuman. pic.twitter.com/bOOGab2RUi — saurav singh (@__saurav_singh_) June 9, 2020

