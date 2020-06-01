Good News: Minnesota Residents Donate Tons Of Food To School Amid Violent Protests

The United States is currently rattled by protests, especially in the state of Minnesota, where the demonstrations began last week over the killing of an African-American man by a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis, one of the major cities in the region. Violent protesters laid siege on the city, vandalising and looting properties, clashing with police. However, when a school asked for donations of food after supermarkets were looted and destroyed, people responded overwhelmingly by giving away free food to anyone who wanted it.

Read: Video: Grandma Dresses Up As Unicorn To Meet Grandkids Amid Lockdown

Heart-warming

A video is going viral on social media, where one can see hundreds and thousands of packets of food, apparently donated by the people of the city for anyone who wanted it. The video was shared by Goodable on June 1 and has since garnered over 21,000 views and more than 630 likes. Netizens are impressed by the kind gesture shown by the residents of Minnesota, which is one of the worst-hit states by the ongoing protests.

In Minnesota, a school asked for donations of food, after supermarkets were looted and destroyed in the riots.



This is how people responded.



They gave it all away for free — to anyone who needed it.#Humanity 🌎💪 pic.twitter.com/EQaeReqh26 — Goodable (@Goodable) June 1, 2020

Read: Cat Threatens Owner With Eyes In Hilarious Video, Netizens Say 'it's Fed Up'

A million robinhoods a day. Now thats America. — jonam (@jonam_indus) June 1, 2020

Minneapolis had massive community support from first protest days. Cleaning up after vandals, feeding people, neighbourhood watch blocking residential areas from vandals. US media showed this — beigewash 🔥💧🌱 (@beigewash) June 1, 2020

How was this possible without the government? 😱 — James_Smyth (@James_Smythe) June 1, 2020

Wow! How the hell did they organize all that so quickly!? — Elya Tzvi Goodfriend (@ElyaTzvi) June 1, 2020

Read: Ronit Roy's Mask Making Video Goes Viral In US Amid George Floyd Protests, Indians React

The protests erupted across the United States over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer who choked him to death pinning him on the ground with his knee. There was complete lawlessness in several states which later had to impose curfew and call in the National Guard to take control of the situation. Looting and vandalising properties were reported from many major cities in the country. Protesters also laid siege on the White House, where Secret Service had to lockdown the presidential estate after demonstrations became violent.

Read: Video: Birds Help Owner Open A Packet Of Tea, Netizens Say 'most Beautiful Thing Ever'