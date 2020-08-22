Good News: Indian farmer's daughter wins hearts at 'America's Got Talent' | WATCH

A poor Indian farmer’s daughter along with her dance partner made it to quarter finale of the famous reality show America’s Got Talent. The duo, Sonali Majumdar and Maraju Sumanth have previously won multiple Indian reality shows. Taking it a step ahead this time, they mesmerized the international audience with their performance wherein they were seen performing Salsa on the song Tattad Tattad from Ranveer Singh starrer Ramleela.

In a video that the duo has shared on their Instagram handle ‘Bad Salsa Group’, Majumdar revealed that she hails from an Indian village near Bangladesh. In addition, she said that her father is a poor farmer, who is only able to manage an income of a dollar per day. She has also mentioned that due to the lack of money they did not even have adequate food to eat. Further, she mentioned that it is only Bollywood films and regular dance practice kept her going through these trying times.

'So proud of you'

Their video, wherein they ask people to vote for them, has been viewed above five thousand times. In addition, it has been pouring down applauds from people who want to visit them. One user wrote, "So proud of you & the way you represented our county" while another added, "Well done Guys!! You're smashing it!! Keep up the awesome work." Yet another user wrote, "No words for this dance guys, those spirals in air are crazy" "I hope you guys make it in... I love you guys, " wrote a fourth.

