GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily GK quiz questions that could help candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the GK questions:

1. What is the rank of India in the Heritage Foundation Index of Economic freedom 2020?

87

95

103

120

2. Which Indian author won the 2020 PEN/Heming way award of PEN America?

Ruchika Tomar

Madhuri Vijay

Arundhati Roy

Jhumpa Lahiri

3. What is the name of National Investment promotion and facilitation agency of India, which was seen sometimes in news?

Invest India

Promote Investment

India Investment

Welcome Investment.

4. The union cabinet has approved the signing and the ratification of an extradition treaty between India & which country?

Belgium

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

5. Which Indian Bank has launched a prepaid card called ‘Enkasu’, which can be used both online & offline?

City Union Bank

Karur Vysya Bank

Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank

Tamil Nadu Grama Bank

6. The first COVID -19 dedicated hospital of India is set up which country?

Mumbai

Pune

Indore

Cochin

7. A 650 TFLOPS- Supercomputing facility is set up to install in which institution?

IIT Mumbai

IIT Delhi

IIT Guwahati

IIT Chennai

8. Which start Government, introduce a bill to enable public participation in various levels of municipal Governance?

Kerala

Telangana

Karnataka

Odisha

9.An Rs. 148 Crore project of electric vehicle park & Rs.500 crore project of Data centre park for the recent initiatives of which state/UT?

Karnataka

West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

New Delhi

10. Which of the following country has become the first country to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic?

USA

Canada

Germany

Italy

Answers:

Answer - 120 Answer - Ruchika Tomar Answer - Invest India Answer- Belgium Answer- Karur Vysya Bank Answer- Mumbai Answer- IIT Guwahati Answer- Karnataka Answer- Tamil Nadu Answer- Canada

