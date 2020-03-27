The Debate
GK Questions March 27, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 27, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily GK quiz questions that could help candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Here are the GK questions:

1. What is the rank of India in the Heritage Foundation Index of Economic freedom 2020?

  • 87
  • 95
  • 103
  • 120

2. Which Indian author won the 2020 PEN/Heming way award of PEN America?

  • Ruchika Tomar
  • Madhuri Vijay
  • Arundhati Roy
  • Jhumpa Lahiri

3. What is the name of National Investment promotion and facilitation agency of India, which was seen sometimes in news?

  • Invest India
  • Promote Investment
  • India Investment
  • Welcome Investment.

4. The union cabinet has approved the signing and the ratification of an extradition treaty between India & which country?

  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa

5. Which Indian Bank has launched a prepaid card called ‘Enkasu’, which can be used both online & offline?

  • City Union Bank
  • Karur Vysya Bank
  • Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank
  • Tamil Nadu Grama Bank

6. The first COVID -19 dedicated hospital of India is set up which country?

  • Mumbai
  • Pune
  • Indore
  • Cochin

7. A 650 TFLOPS- Supercomputing facility is set up to install in which institution?

  • IIT Mumbai
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Guwahati
  • IIT Chennai

8. Which start Government, introduce a bill to enable public participation in various levels of municipal Governance?

  • Kerala
  • Telangana
  • Karnataka
  • Odisha

9.An Rs. 148 Crore project of electric vehicle park & Rs.500 crore project of Data centre park for the recent initiatives of which state/UT?

  • Karnataka
  • West Bengal
  • Tamil Nadu
  • New Delhi

10. Which of the following country has become the first country to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic?

  • USA
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • Italy

Answers:

  1. Answer - 120
  2. Answer - Ruchika Tomar
  3. Answer - Invest India
  4. Answer- Belgium
  5. Answer- Karur Vysya Bank
  6. Answer- Mumbai
  7. Answer- IIT Guwahati
  8. Answer- Karnataka
  9. Answer- Tamil Nadu
  10. Answer- Canada

