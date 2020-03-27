The Debate
Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 27th, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

current affairs 2020

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international ones. These are considered to be current affairs. Current affairs today has become a major topic that is a part of every competitive exam. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1.      Recently, Khaleda Zia is in the news. She served as the Prime Minister of ------------.

  • Pakistan
  • Bangladesh
  • Afghanistan
  • Sri Lanka

2.      Recently, Prime Minister Modi has allocated ---------- for the Healthcare Infrastructure to combat COVID-19.

  • Rs. 5,000 crore
  • Rs. 10,000 crore
  • Rs. 15,000 crore
  • Rs. 20,000 crore

3.      Recently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan proved his majority by winning the trust vote in the Assembly. What is the total number of Legislative Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh?

  • 244
  • 230
  • 222
  • 252

4.      Mayiladuthurai has been introduced as the 38th district of -----------.

  • Karnataka
  • Jharkhand
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Odisha

5.      Which of the following institute will host India’s first ‘Global Hyperloop Pod Competition?’

  • IIT Madras
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Kharagpur
  • IIT Kanpur

6.      Which of the following statement is correct with reference to the recent announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

  • Minimum balance charges for savings bank accounts have been waived off.
  • Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs of all banks free of charge for the next three months.
  • Deadline for filing GST returns for March-May has been extended to June 30.
  • All of the above

7.      Tokyo Olympics has been postponed to ----------.

  • 2021
  • 2022
  • 2023
  • 2024

8.      International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed every year on ------------.

  • 22 March
  • 23 March
  • 24 March
  • 25 March

9.      Gudi Padwa is observed in traditional Hindu New Year in -----------.

  • Rajasthan
  • Assam
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra

10.   Bangladesh observes its Independence Day on ------------.

  • 28 March
  • 23 March
  • 24 March
  • 26 March

Answers:

  • Answer- Bangladesh
  • Answer- Rs. 15,000 crore
  • Answer- 230
  • Answer- Tamil Nadu
  • Answer- IIT Madras
  • Answer- All of the above
  • Answer- 2021
  • Answer- 25 March
  • Answer- Maharashtra
  • Answer- 26 March

