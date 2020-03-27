Current Affairs 2020: 27th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international ones. These are considered to be current affairs. Current affairs today has become a major topic that is a part of every competitive exam. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Recently, Khaleda Zia is in the news. She served as the Prime Minister of ------------.

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Sri Lanka

2. Recently, Prime Minister Modi has allocated ---------- for the Healthcare Infrastructure to combat COVID-19.

Rs. 5,000 crore

Rs. 10,000 crore

Rs. 15,000 crore

Rs. 20,000 crore

3. Recently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan proved his majority by winning the trust vote in the Assembly. What is the total number of Legislative Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh?

244

230

222

252

4. Mayiladuthurai has been introduced as the 38th district of -----------.

Karnataka

Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu

Odisha

5. Which of the following institute will host India’s first ‘Global Hyperloop Pod Competition?’

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kanpur

6. Which of the following statement is correct with reference to the recent announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

Minimum balance charges for savings bank accounts have been waived off.

Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs of all banks free of charge for the next three months.

Deadline for filing GST returns for March-May has been extended to June 30.

All of the above

7. Tokyo Olympics has been postponed to ----------.

2021

2022

2023

2024

8. International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is observed every year on ------------.

22 March

23 March

24 March

25 March

9. Gudi Padwa is observed in traditional Hindu New Year in -----------.

Rajasthan

Assam

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

10. Bangladesh observes its Independence Day on ------------.

28 March

23 March

24 March

26 March

Answers:

Answer- Bangladesh

Answer- Rs. 15,000 crore

Answer- 230

Answer- Tamil Nadu

Answer- IIT Madras

Answer- All of the above

Answer- 2021

Answer- 25 March

Answer- Maharashtra

Answer- 26 March

