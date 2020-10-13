‘Indian Tesla’: Driverless Fiat With Man On Passenger Seat Leaves Netizens Baffled | WATCH

A video of a Premier Padmini car, also known as Fiat, has left internet users baffled. Shared on Facebook on October 8, the clip showed a man wearing a mask, sitting on the passenger seat next to the driver’s seat. The video freaked netizens as the man is the only person who could be seen sitting inside the vehicle and the driver’s seat next to him was completely empty.

The video, which was taken from another car, showed the Fiat changing lanes effortlessly. The caption of the Facebook post read, “Today saw something. A old man driving his Padmini car sitting in the passenger seat. How is this possible”.

READ: Dad And Daughter’s Heartwarming 'How It Started' Tweet Wins Hearts; Netizens Pour Love

READ: Koe Knuffelen Therapy: All You Need To Know About The New Cow Hugging Wellness Trend

Netizens call it ‘Indian Tesla model’

While the clip left internet users stunned, it turned out that the man sitting on the passenger seat was the one handling the steering wheel by extending his arm. Several users explained that the Padmini car is using a two-way pedal, which is used in the driving school cars. The Fiat has an individual clutch, accelerator and brake pedals for the driver as well as the from passenger seat.

Since being shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. While some users wondered if a ghost was driving, others hilariously joked and wrote, “Indian Tesla Model. Only difference is there is no computer”. Some netizens even said that they have seen the man driving the car like this quite often in Vellore.

One user explained, “The trick is the front seat is a full seat. Gear is under the steering wheel. Once he reached highway on top gear, he moved from driver seat to next seat. He uses the acceleration pedal. Like driving school vehicle, he'll go that side suddenly in case of emergency. He mostly drives that car in 3 lane Highway, So maximum anyone lane available free always”.

READ: Video: UP Official Resumes Duties With Newborn In Arms, Netizens Say 'proud Of You'

READ: IN PICS | Massive Pumpkin Weighing 2,350 Pounds Wins California Contest

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.