Indie Pup Pooja's Training Video For Bengaluru Police Force Goes Viral; WATCH

What’s Viral

Indie Pup Pooja was seen training for Bengaluru Police Force as an experiment in a video shared the Commissioner. Check out the video and read to know more.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indie Pup pooja

Dogs are known to be loyal companions and a helping hand. It goes the same for the police dogs who have been serving various units in the force. Usually, dogs used by police are of foreign bread. But a recent video shows an Indie dog who is under training. Read to know more.

Also Read | Dog Gets Scared Of A Hyena While Watching 'The Lion King', Netizens In Splits

Indie dog to be a part of Bengaluru Police Force  

Bhaskar Rao, the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru shared a video on social media platform Twitter. In the video, an Indie pup named Pooja is seen training to be a part of the Bengaluru Police Canine Unite as an experiment. Pooja is seen giving high-five to her handler and standing and sitting on his command. Check out the video.

Also Read | Animal Control Director Resigns Over Killing Of Injured Dog

The 45-seconds video received appreciations from many users. Some even mentioned that it needs a better trainer but praised the efforts. The video has reached more than 13 thousand views in less than 24 hours. See what users replied on the Indie pup’s training for the canine unit.

Also Read | 'Brave Effort': Woman Risks Her Life To Save A Dog Who Fell Through Thin Ice

Also Read | Ohio: Two-legged Dog Competing To Become Cadbury Bunny Wins Internet

According to reports, the police forces in India have been training foreign breeds like Labradors and German shepherd to work as guard dogs and to sniff our explosives. However, this is not the first experiment to recruit Indie dogs. Earlier, Uttarakhand Police had trained and recruited a stray dog to its canine unit. Even before that, West Bengal police rescued a stray dog names Asha who emerged as the top dog in an elite drug and bomb-sniffing squad.

 

 

First Published:
