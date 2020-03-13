Indie Pup Pooja's Training Video For Bengaluru Police Force Goes Viral; WATCH

Dogs are known to be loyal companions and a helping hand. It goes the same for the police dogs who have been serving various units in the force. Usually, dogs used by police are of foreign bread. But a recent video shows an Indie dog who is under training. Read to know more.

Indie dog to be a part of Bengaluru Police Force

Bhaskar Rao, the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru shared a video on social media platform Twitter. In the video, an Indie pup named Pooja is seen training to be a part of the Bengaluru Police Canine Unite as an experiment. Pooja is seen giving high-five to her handler and standing and sitting on his command. Check out the video.

We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment... pic.twitter.com/0xbV00EbVW — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) March 12, 2020

The 45-seconds video received appreciations from many users. Some even mentioned that it needs a better trainer but praised the efforts. The video has reached more than 13 thousand views in less than 24 hours. See what users replied on the Indie pup’s training for the canine unit.

Fabulous ♥️, they can be as smart and probably more active than labradors , german shepherd's et all. Good initiative Sir .m — Sharmila Ravinder (@sharmila_RD) March 12, 2020

Sir many who saw the video, those who have great experience with dogs said "not the right way of training" please check with few well known trainers. Regards. — Vicky Mahanta (@VickyMahanta) March 12, 2020

This is a wonderful trendsetter. They are the most resilient and sharpest survivors. Am sure they will prove themselves. — Savitha Bhavsar (@savyab) March 13, 2020

Nice to know that the Indies are being recruited. If trained well, they can be as good as many foreign breeds.

But you need a far better trainer. One who understands the concept of balanced training and not just "only positive" training. Please avoid teaching unwanted tricks. 🙏 — Obhijit Raha (@ObhijitR) March 13, 2020

Thank you for this terrific initiative!! The skills of human trainers are what matter for guaranteed success, not the 'breed' or 'pedigree' of the dogs. — DebReckons (@DebReckons) March 13, 2020

Sir while we appreciate an Indie being inducted into the prestigious Canine Unit of BCP, the method of training IS DEFINITELY NOT RIGHT. The puppy is being choked by the trainer. Positive reinforcement in training these canines should be way forward — i Change Indiranagar (@icindngr) March 12, 2020

According to reports, the police forces in India have been training foreign breeds like Labradors and German shepherd to work as guard dogs and to sniff our explosives. However, this is not the first experiment to recruit Indie dogs. Earlier, Uttarakhand Police had trained and recruited a stray dog to its canine unit. Even before that, West Bengal police rescued a stray dog names Asha who emerged as the top dog in an elite drug and bomb-sniffing squad.

