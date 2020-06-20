Video Of Caiman Walking Towards Its Owner For ‘night Kisses’ Leaves Netizens Divided

While giving pets kisses is a common practice, a short clip of a caiman getting into the bed to get ‘night kisses’ has definitely left several netizens scared, however, some even found it ‘adorable’. “It’s all good till he bites your face off,” wrote an internet user when the pet parent shared a video of the 'dwarf' reptile, who is a member of the alligator family.

Shared on an Instagram page called ‘Tango the dwarf caiman’ on June 19, the short clip showed Tango slowly walking on a bed. Within a few seconds, the dwarf caiman can then be seen reaching his human and lying down on her chest. The pet parent can also be seen caressing the reptile kissing him goodnight.

The caption of the video read, “Here he comes at me for his night kisses before he goes back to his tank. I can’t help but laugh because it’s the cutest thing ever when he comes to me”.

Netizens call it ‘weird world’

With several mixed reactions, while some netizens were scared after seeing the video, others were left in awe. Since shared, the video has been viewed over 36,000 times and has garnered nearly 5,400 likes. One internet users called it an ‘awesome moment’, while another said, “Nope, never, nope”. A user added, “Seriously so dang cute. Seeing all the tango posts always make my day a little better”. “Hehe he’s seeing if he’s finally big enough to munch you,” added another.

