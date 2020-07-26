'Innovative' Kids Create Billiards Table Using Bricks And Stones; Watch

A video of kids playing on a DIY billiard table is now winning hearts of netizens. The 30-second clip, which was shared by Lt Gen Gyan Bhushan, shows the boys taking turns to play with billiards board constructed out of brick. Captioned ‘Real innovative’, the video is now doing round of the internet.

Shared on Twitter, the clip features a billiards table created by arranging bricks in a specific format. The short video starts by showing a kid hitting one out of several rubber balls with a wooden stick. As the game continues, the child moves from one side to another, even stepping on the board itself, to score a goal. It finally ends by showing the kid scoring point as his friends wait for their turn.

Real innovative ...... pic.twitter.com/bVUWEjO2UR — Lt Gen Gyan Bhushan (@bhushan_gyan) July 24, 2020

Since shared, the brief video which has been shot in some colder state, as been viewed over 42.8 thousand times and received over four thousand likes. In addition, it has also racked up a variety of comments from people who have lauded the children's creativity. While many others have urged authorities to provide them with a pool table and training in the game.

Read: 'Don't Involve My Kids': Anurag Kashyap's Post On Nepotism Irks Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha

'Finding their own happiness'

While one user wrote, "Kids are expert in finding their own happiness" another remarked, "Think if u gets a formal training what is there he can't achieve" Yet another comment read," Wonderful really interesting to learn how to enjoy in Mountains. Jai Hind Sir" "Happiness is the state of mind", wrote another user.

Read: Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Man Who Sold His Cow To Purchase Smartphone For Kids' Classes

@anandmahindra @hvgoenka Sir would u care to donate a billiards table to these boys n also some pro training them. Maybe we will hv d future Geet Sethis Pankaj Advani's from here. Don't know where they must hv seen a cue table to ape it exactly — Kumbalagod Kili🇮🇳 Indian Army (@KumbalagodK) July 24, 2020

Hamne to kanche aur cricket khel k bachpan nikaal diya iska to pta hi ab chala hai k billboard naam ka bhi koi khel hota hai. Agar kanche khelne ko Olympic me jod liya jaye to Gold medal pakka hai. 😁 — Sikander Singh (@Sik_And_Er) July 24, 2020

ऐसे वीडियो को देख दिल खुश हो जाता है और आप चाहें न चाहें एक मीठी सी मुस्कान चेहरे पे आ जाती है। — Niraj Kumar (@Niraj_K_Sinha) July 24, 2020

Having both passion and knowledge surfaces and smoothness is not a issue. — प्रकाश सनातनी (@Pkandpal0802) July 24, 2020

इंसान करना चाहे तो सब कुछ कर सकता है अगर कुछ करना ही नहीं जाए तो कुछ नहीं कर सकता है। — shivani gupta (@shivani23262935) July 25, 2020

I am worried about the rod tho....hope these angles don't hurt themselves with it — Desi कन्या (@THaT_wAckY_GirL) July 24, 2020

Read: Monitor Calls On US To Stop Detaining Migrant Kids In Hotels

Read: Kanye West Spotted Shopping For Kids Post Confessing He 'wants To Divorce' Kim Kardashian

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.